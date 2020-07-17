1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA

Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eed8c65dc8c57671a42dd64 This fully renovated cozy 2 bedroom apartment is located on the border of Sunnyvale and Cupertino within biking distance to Apple headquarter, close to top-rated schools, and in a quiet and safe neighborhood. The unit is Wi-Fi ready.
Features:
* Go to top-rated schools: Homestead High API 873, Cupertino Middle API 934, Chester W. Nimitz Elementary API 879.
* Free Wi-Fi
* Fully renovated, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath
* Comfortable 860 sqft. living space on 2nd floor
* Security cameras installed around the building
* Water and Garbage included in the rent
* 2 cars parking in the carport with extra storage
* Beautiful granite countertops
* Kitchen appliances - refrigerator, stovetop oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, venting hood
* Modern cabinets with sleek nickel/chrome finished handles.
* Clean comfortable carpet floor
* Remodeled bathroom with a bathroom vanity, toilet, tub, and shower
* Conveniently close to Starbucks, CVS Pharmacy, restaurants, Homestead Lane (Bowling), and recreation parks.
* Down the street from Safeway, Whole Foods, Trader Joe, and De Anza Community College
* Easy access to highway 280 & 85.
* Walking distance to Serra Park with Tennis Courts
* Very close to Apple Campus and De Anza College
(RLNE5875976)