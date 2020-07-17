1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA

Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eed8c65dc8c57671a42dd64 This fully renovated cozy 2 bedroom apartment is located on the border of Sunnyvale and Cupertino within biking distance to Apple headquarter, close to top-rated schools, and in a quiet and safe neighborhood. The unit is Wi-Fi ready.



* Go to top-rated schools: Homestead High API 873, Cupertino Middle API 934, Chester W. Nimitz Elementary API 879.

* Free Wi-Fi

* Fully renovated, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath

* Comfortable 860 sqft. living space on 2nd floor

* Security cameras installed around the building

* Water and Garbage included in the rent

* 2 cars parking in the carport with extra storage

* Beautiful granite countertops

* Kitchen appliances - refrigerator, stovetop oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, venting hood

* Modern cabinets with sleek nickel/chrome finished handles.

* Clean comfortable carpet floor

* Remodeled bathroom with a bathroom vanity, toilet, tub, and shower

* Conveniently close to Starbucks, CVS Pharmacy, restaurants, Homestead Lane (Bowling), and recreation parks.

* Down the street from Safeway, Whole Foods, Trader Joe, and De Anza Community College

* Easy access to highway 280 & 85.

* Walking distance to Serra Park with Tennis Courts

* Very close to Apple Campus and De Anza College



