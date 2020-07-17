All apartments in Sunnyvale
1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA

1642 Queen Charlotte Drive · (650) 463-9203
Sunnyvale
Location

1642 Queen Charlotte Drive, Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Serra

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
tennis court
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eed8c65dc8c57671a42dd64 This fully renovated cozy 2 bedroom apartment is located on the border of Sunnyvale and Cupertino within biking distance to Apple headquarter, close to top-rated schools, and in a quiet and safe neighborhood. The unit is Wi-Fi ready.

Features:
* Go to top-rated schools: Homestead High API 873, Cupertino Middle API 934, Chester W. Nimitz Elementary API 879.
* Free Wi-Fi
* Fully renovated, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath
* Comfortable 860 sqft. living space on 2nd floor
* Security cameras installed around the building
* Water and Garbage included in the rent
* 2 cars parking in the carport with extra storage
* Beautiful granite countertops
* Kitchen appliances - refrigerator, stovetop oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, venting hood
* Modern cabinets with sleek nickel/chrome finished handles.
* Clean comfortable carpet floor
* Remodeled bathroom with a bathroom vanity, toilet, tub, and shower
* Conveniently close to Starbucks, CVS Pharmacy, restaurants, Homestead Lane (Bowling), and recreation parks.
* Down the street from Safeway, Whole Foods, Trader Joe, and De Anza Community College
* Easy access to highway 280 & 85.
* Walking distance to Serra Park with Tennis Courts
* Very close to Apple Campus and De Anza College

(RLNE5875976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA have any available units?
1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA have?
Some of 1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA currently offering any rent specials?
1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA pet-friendly?
No, 1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA offer parking?
Yes, 1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA offers parking.
Does 1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA have a pool?
No, 1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA does not have a pool.
Does 1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA have accessible units?
No, 1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1642 Queen Charlotte Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, USA has units with dishwashers.
