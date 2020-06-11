1062 EL CAPITAN TER

Amenities

7 year new luxurious townhome located at the most desirable and quiet location of 37 Degree North of Sunnyvale



Bright and spacious open floor plan with large living room, dining, and kitchen on one level



Chef's kitchen w/large island, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and granite slab counter tops



Laundry room with window; full size washer & dryer are provided



Beautiful hardwood floor in living area and up-graded carpeting in all bedrooms and on staircases



9 feet tall ceilings on all 3 floors



State-of-art Control 4 home system w/7" in-wall touch screen w/camera



Central A/C, heating, and tankless water heater



Attached over-sized 2-car-garage with auto opener



Subdivision comes with recreation center, toddler play area, and beautiful garden



Close proximity to major employment companies in Silicon Valley



Available on May1, 2020



For further information, please contact Christine (650)450-1877