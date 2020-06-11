1062 EL CAPITAN TER

Amenities
7 year new luxurious townhome located at the most desirable and quiet location of 37 Degree North of Sunnyvale
Bright and spacious open floor plan with large living room, dining, and kitchen on one level
Chef's kitchen w/large island, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and granite slab counter tops
Laundry room with window; full size washer & dryer are provided
Beautiful hardwood floor in living area and up-graded carpeting in all bedrooms and on staircases
9 feet tall ceilings on all 3 floors
State-of-art Control 4 home system w/7" in-wall touch screen w/camera
Central A/C, heating, and tankless water heater
Attached over-sized 2-car-garage with auto opener
Subdivision comes with recreation center, toddler play area, and beautiful garden
Close proximity to major employment companies in Silicon Valley
Available on May1, 2020
For further information, please contact Christine (650)450-1877