Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:30 PM

1062 EL CAPITAN TER

1062 El Capitan Terrace · (650) 450-1877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1062 El Capitan Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA 94085
East Murphy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ForRentByOwner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1947 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
7 year new luxurious townhome located at the most desirable and quiet location of 37 Degree North of Sunnyvale

Bright and spacious open floor plan with large living room, dining, and kitchen on one level

Chef's kitchen w/large island, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and granite slab counter tops

Laundry room with window; full size washer & dryer are provided

Beautiful hardwood floor in living area and up-graded carpeting in all bedrooms and on staircases

9 feet tall ceilings on all 3 floors

State-of-art Control 4 home system w/7" in-wall touch screen w/camera

Central A/C, heating, and tankless water heater

Attached over-sized 2-car-garage with auto opener

Subdivision comes with recreation center, toddler play area, and beautiful garden

Close proximity to major employment companies in Silicon Valley

Available on May1, 2020

For further information, please contact Christine (650)450-1877

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1062 EL CAPITAN TER have any available units?
1062 EL CAPITAN TER has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1062 EL CAPITAN TER have?
Some of 1062 EL CAPITAN TER's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1062 EL CAPITAN TER currently offering any rent specials?
1062 EL CAPITAN TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1062 EL CAPITAN TER pet-friendly?
No, 1062 EL CAPITAN TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 1062 EL CAPITAN TER offer parking?
Yes, 1062 EL CAPITAN TER does offer parking.
Does 1062 EL CAPITAN TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1062 EL CAPITAN TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1062 EL CAPITAN TER have a pool?
No, 1062 EL CAPITAN TER does not have a pool.
Does 1062 EL CAPITAN TER have accessible units?
No, 1062 EL CAPITAN TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1062 EL CAPITAN TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1062 EL CAPITAN TER has units with dishwashers.
