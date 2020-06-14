/
furnished apartments
99 Furnished Apartments for rent in Topanga, CA
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Topanga Canyon
1 Unit Available
21741 Planewood Drive
21741 Planewood Drive, Topanga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3250 sqft
Professionally Designed & Furnished Pool Home Offers Panoramic City Light Views! Step into the charming courtyard garden that welcomes you to the double oak doors with leaded glass accents.
Results within 1 mile of Topanga
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
17720 Porto Marina Way
17720 Porto Marina Way, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$27,000
3800 sqft
From every room you will see the most commanding ocean views available in the Pacific Palisades. Located just off of PCH, and with a short walk, you can be at a swimmable beach.
Results within 5 miles of Topanga
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
27 Units Available
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
47 Units Available
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,361
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
$
Canoga Park
18 Units Available
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,787
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
8 Units Available
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,934
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1096 sqft
Discover a New Way of Living in Woodland Hills, CA Introducing The Enclave at Warner Center Apartments—your next move in upscale apartment living, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North of Montana
1 Unit Available
316 San Vicente Boulevard
316 West San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1450 sqft
211 Available 07/16/20 Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the most desirable area in Santa Monica.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
863 Haverford Ave.
863 Haverford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1200 sqft
Move-in ready 2+1 duplex in PRIME Pacific Palisades location! (863 Haverford) - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 2nd floor unit FOR LEASE in Pacific Palisades duplex! Located in a highly desirable neighborhood near Palisades Village; half a block to
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Encino
1 Unit Available
5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221
5429 Newcastle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1072 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Fully-furnished! Relax in this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment suite filled with all the comfortable features of a home.
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Tarzana
1 Unit Available
19481 Rosita Street
19481 Rosita Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2094 sqft
Dynamic & remodeled mid century modern home in one of the most desirable south of the boulevard neighborhoods! This 3+2 single story, two car garage home with almost 2100 square feet of modern living space, sits on over a 1/2 acre lot tucked away
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Wilshire-Montana
1 Unit Available
811 6th Street
811 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,395
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartment located in a prime area of Santa Monica, just blocks from the ocean. Entry level unit, has beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, stylish recessed shelves, newer appliances, with lots of closet space.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
5145 Topanga Canyon Boulevard
5145 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
852 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath front unit - duplex. Located South of Ventura Blvd in Woodland Hills. Partially furnished or unfurnished. New kitchen and bath, newer paint, central A/C and new floor coverings. New dual pane windows.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Wilshire-Montana
1 Unit Available
947 4TH Street
947 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful Top level modern 3 bedroom Apartment in prime Santa Monica location just blocks from the beach. Unit features bright open floor plan with high ceilings, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, designer bath and kitchen with stainless appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Wilshire-Montana
1 Unit Available
914 5th Street
914 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,995
2334 sqft
Modern loft style 3 bed, 2.5 bathroom townhome in prestigious Santa Monica location.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
6055 Maury Avenue
6055 Maury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2622 sqft
Stunning FURNISHED home near the Valley Circle Estates available for rent! This two story gem is located in prime Woodland Hills location just west of Valley Circle.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Encino
1 Unit Available
5714 Andasol Avenue
5714 Andasol Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
804 sqft
Encino Village furnished home!! Designer decorated-light and bright 2 bedroom 1 bath home with modern appliances and has a great back yard with BBQ and lush landscape perfect for entertaining and relaxing! Main bedroom has a Queen sized bed with
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Tarzana
1 Unit Available
4310 Tamoshanter Lane
4310 Tamoshanter Lane, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
3395 sqft
Away from busy City Life, on private cul de sac! Exceptional Sth of blvd.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
712 MUSKINGUM AVE
712 Muskingum Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2053 sqft
Idyllic home on a quiet, tree-lined street in Pacific Palisades. This 3-bedroom fully furnished home boasts an open floorplan on the main level, including the dining area, living room with fireplace and family room, all saturated in natural light.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
22548 Pacific Coast Highway
22548 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
900 sqft
Enjoy beachfront living on Carbon Beach (aka Billionaire's Beach) in this fully furnished, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo at the Malibu Outrigger residences.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
6706 Capistrano Avenue
6706 Capistrano Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
1675 sqft
READY NOW! AVAILABLE: FULLY FURNISHED LONG / SHORT LEASE!!!! Beautiful Freshly painted home in West Hills is now available for Lease. Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms (3bd & Den), 2.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
26046 Mulholland
26046 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3219 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Calabasas home on 10 acres located in the scenic Mulholland corridor, well off the Hwy but less than 10 minutes to the 101 freeway/Albertsons and less than 15 minutes to Malibu Beach.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
5650 Penland Road
5650 Penland Road, Hidden Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,981
3815 sqft
EASY TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT !!! MOVE -IN DATE JULY 1st!!! Located within the Exclusive Guard-Gated city of Hidden Hills where you will have an incomparable lifestyle of hiking, biking, and horseback riding.
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
22335 Kittridge Street
22335 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
1832 sqft
Amazing, Long Or Short Term, Fully Furnished Opportunity! In the heart of Woodland Hills, this 1900 sq. ft. home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Newly renovated throughout. Property has a large private back yard with a pool.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
5619 Wilhelmina Avenue
5619 Wilhelmina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3020 sqft
Stunning single story Mid-Century Modern home in Woodland Hills, adjacent to Hidden Hills/Calabasas. Available fully furnished, call for more details.
