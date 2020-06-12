Apartment List
/
CA
/
hermosa beach
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 PM

80 Furnished Apartments for rent in Hermosa Beach, CA

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
27 16th Street
27 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
3220 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Furnished home 3 houses to beach and the World-famous Strand. This ocean view house is designed in Southwestern shades of turquoise, terra cotta, with colorful indigenous artwork and crafts from cultures around the world.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
929 16th Street
929 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1245 sqft
FLEXIBLE TERMS - AVAILABLE MAY 7, 2020 - LUXURIOUSLY FULLY FURNISHED TURN-KEY BEACH COTTAGE: This 1245 Sq Ft 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage PLUS JADU is nestled on a South facing lot in the Hermosa Hill Section.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
950 Ardmore Avenue
950 Ardmore Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2200 sqft
CHIC NEW CONSTRUCTION Furnished Contemporary Townhome has designer decor and astute functionality throughout. 4 bedrooms (one on the ground level) and 3 1/2 baths with A/C and Nest Thermostat.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
16 The Strand
16 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
1800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming four bedroom plus a VERY LARGE den, two bath home sits right on the world famous 'Strand' in beautiful Hermosa Beach.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
30 The Strand
30 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$19,998
2843 sqft
2-6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE. Live like you are on vacation! This beautiful home is on a south facing lot with panoramic views from every level.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
3423 The Strand
3423 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$50,000
3900 sqft
BEACHFRONT LUXURY - Make this summer a memorable one at this beautiful furnished home, available monthly during Summer 2020.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
2024 The Strand
2024 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
3015 sqft
This Contemporary Masterpiece is perfectly located on the Beachfront between the Manhattan and Hermosa Beach Piers in desirable North Hermosa- elegant, sophisticated and impressive.

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
732 The Strand
732 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
3700 sqft
Deemed one of the nicest homes ever built on The Strand, this custom home by Dave Baldwin Construction and architect Michael Lee is available for the first time as an executive furnished or unfurnished lease.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
421 11th Street
421 11th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
1849 sqft
Fully Furnished Hermosa Beach Sand section 4 bedroom home with Central AC! This open concept, front unit townhouse has vaulted ceilings on the top floor, stacked stone fireplace in the living room, large dining room, breakfast bar, powder room and a
Results within 1 mile of Hermosa Beach

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
204 15th Place
204 15th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1957 sqft
OCEAN VIEW FURNISHED TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF MANHATTAN BEACH! - Totally updated 3-bed, 3.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1807 Highland Avenue
1807 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1493 sqft
Fabulous Manhattan Beach single family home steps to the sand. This fully remodeled home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with ocean views. The Spanish style with bougainvillea greets you.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
304 7th Street
304 7th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
2540 sqft
The soothing blue tones of this impeccably designed beach home bring to mind a treasured piece of sea glass, plucked from the shores of the beautiful coast. This 4-bed 3.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1613 Highland Avenue
1613 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$2,000
400 sqft
Here is the furnished studio you have been looking for in the ultimate location. Only a few blocks away from all the shops and restaurants that downtown Manhattan Beach has to offer and the beach is less than two blocks away.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
218 16th PL Place
218 16th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
650 sqft
Furnished Manhattan Beach rear unit with an ocean view, walking distance to downtown and only two blocks from the beach. This bright and airy apartment has a stacked washer and dryer as well as a parking space. Cable and direct TV are included.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
215 PL S POINSETTIA
215 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1650 sqft
COMPLETELY TURNKEY! 100% NON-SMOKING BUILDING! Move right in! WALKERS PARADISE! Near The Grove, Pan Pacific Park, El Coyote, Whole Foods, LACMA, Sugarfish, Trader Joe's & more! Stunning 1936 ground floor unit Minutes from shopping, grocery

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
514 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
514 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1798 sqft
Fully Furnished Townhome in Downtown M.B. 3 Story unit in 8-unit building. 2-car Garage Parking. Includes all linens and kitchenware. Hardwood floors on top floor, tile floors in baths and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
865 3rd Street
865 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
4372 sqft
This stately home in the coveted Hill Section of Manhattan Beach is a multi-level four-bedroom, five-bath furnished wonder with over-the-top amenities and gorgeous panoramic ocean views.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
132 2nd Street
132 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$22,500
4092 sqft
Occupancy available September 2020. OCEAN VIEW MANHATTAN BEACH WALK STREET located in the 100 block of the Sand Section.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
622 The Strand
622 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1110 sqft
This iconic single-family home is located on what is arguably the best corner strand location in Manhattan Beach. Under new ownership and recently remodeled, this home is available for terms from 1 month to 2 years, furnished or unfurnished.

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
616 17th Street
616 17th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
3460 sqft
This coastal traditional home sits on a large lot on one of the most desirable streets in the American Martyrs Tree Section. Located on a cul-de-sac, this home is a short walk to parks, schools, the beach and the MB Pier.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
425 19th Street
425 19th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,100
3000 sqft
Enjoy this perfectly located furnished modern Townhome. The great room on the top floor includes a fireplace, eating area, an open kitchen and balcony all with south facing views over Live Oak Park.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1227 2nd Street
1227 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3246 sqft
Visually stunning, this furnished home makes an architectural statement with its bright, open spaces, and soaring tongue & groove ceiling with sky lights.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
1603 sqft
FURNISHED Short or Long term rental, AC units in all bedrooms and great room. Walk to Downtown and the Beach. Architecturally stunning townhouse, located a short walk from the sand, surf, restaurants and shopping in downtown Manhattan Beach.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
620 The Village
620 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
619 sqft
Ocean view condo.Resort style living complex with heated pool, spa and sauna. Nestled in a prime South Redondo Beach location, it offers ocean breezes and is just steps away from King Harbor and a short walk to Redondo and Hermosa beaches. ..

June 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report. Hermosa Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hermosa Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report. Hermosa Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hermosa Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hermosa Beach rents declined over the past month

Hermosa Beach rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hermosa Beach stand at $2,009 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,581 for a two-bedroom. Hermosa Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Hermosa Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hermosa Beach

    As rents have fallen slightly in Hermosa Beach, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hermosa Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Hermosa Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $2,581 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Hermosa Beach.
    • While rents in Hermosa Beach fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hermosa Beach than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Hermosa Beach is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHermosa Beach 3 BedroomsHermosa Beach Apartments under $1,800Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000
    Hermosa Beach Apartments with BalconyHermosa Beach Apartments with GarageHermosa Beach Apartments with GymHermosa Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHermosa Beach Apartments with ParkingHermosa Beach Apartments with Pool
    Hermosa Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerHermosa Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsHermosa Beach Furnished ApartmentsHermosa Beach Luxury PlacesHermosa Beach Pet Friendly PlacesHermosa Beach Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
    Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
    Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los Angeles