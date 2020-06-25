957 18TH Street

Amenities

New Top Floor corner 2 Bed+ 2 Bath in Santa Monica. Bright front facing unit opens to a large living space with southern exposure & wide windows that capture gorgeous afternoon light, partial ocean views and magnificent California sunsets. Beautiful wide plank flooring throughout w/recessed lighting. Open concept large kitchen features custom KraftMaid cabinets, quartz counter tops w/subway backsplash, large peninsula with breakfast bar, all new SS appliances, french door refrigerator that opens up to handsome dining area. This single level apartment has been completely remodeled with high end finishes. Lots of built-ins w/ central A/C and new LG washer/dryer in unit. Master bedroom with luxurious en-suite bathrooms all with Hansgrohe faucets. All dual pane windows have high quality shades with blackout shades in bedrooms. 1 parking space wired for electric car charger, potential for additional parking. Close to Franklin Elementary and Lincoln Middle Schools, Montana shops & cafes