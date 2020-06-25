All apartments in Santa Monica
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
957 18TH Street
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:44 AM

957 18TH Street

957 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

957 18th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
New Top Floor corner 2 Bed+ 2 Bath in Santa Monica. Bright front facing unit opens to a large living space with southern exposure & wide windows that capture gorgeous afternoon light, partial ocean views and magnificent California sunsets. Beautiful wide plank flooring throughout w/recessed lighting. Open concept large kitchen features custom KraftMaid cabinets, quartz counter tops w/subway backsplash, large peninsula with breakfast bar, all new SS appliances, french door refrigerator that opens up to handsome dining area. This single level apartment has been completely remodeled with high end finishes. Lots of built-ins w/ central A/C and new LG washer/dryer in unit. Master bedroom with luxurious en-suite bathrooms all with Hansgrohe faucets. All dual pane windows have high quality shades with blackout shades in bedrooms. 1 parking space wired for electric car charger, potential for additional parking. Close to Franklin Elementary and Lincoln Middle Schools, Montana shops & cafes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 957 18TH Street have any available units?
957 18TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 957 18TH Street have?
Some of 957 18TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 957 18TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
957 18TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 957 18TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 957 18TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 957 18TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 957 18TH Street offers parking.
Does 957 18TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 957 18TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 957 18TH Street have a pool?
No, 957 18TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 957 18TH Street have accessible units?
No, 957 18TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 957 18TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 957 18TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 957 18TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 957 18TH Street has units with air conditioning.
