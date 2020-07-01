945 21st St. #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Prime Location 2-Story Townhome In Prime Santa Monica Location - Come view this beautiful and spacious townhouse in a highly sought after Santa Monica location, two blocks south of Montana Avenue. the 1st level features hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room with a lovely fireplace. Kitchen has updated stove and microwave. There is a half bathroom for your guests and a large patio and second small balcony. New updated thermostat. Mini wet bar for quick entertaining. Upstairs, there is master suite with high ceilings, big windows and two walk in closets. Double sinks in the master bathroom as well as a big soaker tub. Washer and Dryer in unit.Two car garage with your own private entrance that leads up to the first floor of the unit. Small pets considered with additional deposit.



(RLNE5391657)