Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
945 21st St. #3
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

945 21st St. #3

945 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

945 21st Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Prime Location 2-Story Townhome In Prime Santa Monica Location - Come view this beautiful and spacious townhouse in a highly sought after Santa Monica location, two blocks south of Montana Avenue. the 1st level features hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room with a lovely fireplace. Kitchen has updated stove and microwave. There is a half bathroom for your guests and a large patio and second small balcony. New updated thermostat. Mini wet bar for quick entertaining. Upstairs, there is master suite with high ceilings, big windows and two walk in closets. Double sinks in the master bathroom as well as a big soaker tub. Washer and Dryer in unit.Two car garage with your own private entrance that leads up to the first floor of the unit. Small pets considered with additional deposit.

(RLNE5391657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 21st St. #3 have any available units?
945 21st St. #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 945 21st St. #3 have?
Some of 945 21st St. #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 21st St. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
945 21st St. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 21st St. #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 21st St. #3 is pet friendly.
Does 945 21st St. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 945 21st St. #3 offers parking.
Does 945 21st St. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 945 21st St. #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 21st St. #3 have a pool?
No, 945 21st St. #3 does not have a pool.
Does 945 21st St. #3 have accessible units?
No, 945 21st St. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 945 21st St. #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 21st St. #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 945 21st St. #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 945 21st St. #3 does not have units with air conditioning.

