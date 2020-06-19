All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
943 9TH Street
943 9TH Street

943 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

943 9th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ideal Santa Monica location! Top floor, rear unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in pristine condition. A cheery light-filled one level condominium with hardwood floors in the living room and dining room, crown molding, newer paint, recessed lights, stacked washer/dryer in kitchen, closet organizers - newer double pane windows -master bedroom with private bathroom and large mirrored closets, carpeted bedrooms, end unit in secured building. Gated 2 car, side-by-side parking. Close to Montana shopping and restaurants and a short distance from the beach. Available for move in now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 9TH Street have any available units?
943 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 943 9TH Street have?
Some of 943 9TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
943 9TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 9TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 943 9TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 943 9TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 943 9TH Street offers parking.
Does 943 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 943 9TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 9TH Street have a pool?
No, 943 9TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 943 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 943 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 943 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 9TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 943 9TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 943 9TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
