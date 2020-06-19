943 9TH Street

Amenities

Ideal Santa Monica location! Top floor, rear unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in pristine condition. A cheery light-filled one level condominium with hardwood floors in the living room and dining room, crown molding, newer paint, recessed lights, stacked washer/dryer in kitchen, closet organizers - newer double pane windows -master bedroom with private bathroom and large mirrored closets, carpeted bedrooms, end unit in secured building. Gated 2 car, side-by-side parking. Close to Montana shopping and restaurants and a short distance from the beach. Available for move in now!