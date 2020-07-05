All apartments in Santa Monica
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
937 5th St. #5
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

937 5th St. #5

937 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

937 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Modern, furnished 2 bed, 2 bath, blocks to BEACH - Property Id: 260176

Fully furnished, Santa Monica condo, prime location only blocks from the beach and the promenade. Enjoy plenty of your own space to work or rest.

This unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with deluxe queen size memory foam mattresses in each bedroom.

It's newly remodel and has all new appliances, a large smart TV and one designated parking spot.

The space
Gated building with keypad entry and this 2nd floor unit also equipped with an easy but secure keypad locking system

Onsite laundry just outside the front door
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260176
Property Id 260176

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5760276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 5th St. #5 have any available units?
937 5th St. #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 937 5th St. #5 have?
Some of 937 5th St. #5's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 5th St. #5 currently offering any rent specials?
937 5th St. #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 5th St. #5 pet-friendly?
No, 937 5th St. #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 937 5th St. #5 offer parking?
Yes, 937 5th St. #5 offers parking.
Does 937 5th St. #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 5th St. #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 5th St. #5 have a pool?
No, 937 5th St. #5 does not have a pool.
Does 937 5th St. #5 have accessible units?
No, 937 5th St. #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 937 5th St. #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 5th St. #5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 937 5th St. #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 937 5th St. #5 does not have units with air conditioning.

