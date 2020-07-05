937 5th St. #5

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Modern, furnished 2 bed, 2 bath, blocks to BEACH - Property Id: 260176



Fully furnished, Santa Monica condo, prime location only blocks from the beach and the promenade. Enjoy plenty of your own space to work or rest.



This unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with deluxe queen size memory foam mattresses in each bedroom.



It's newly remodel and has all new appliances, a large smart TV and one designated parking spot.



The space

Gated building with keypad entry and this 2nd floor unit also equipped with an easy but secure keypad locking system



Onsite laundry just outside the front door

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260176

Property Id 260176



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5760276)