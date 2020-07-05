937 5th St. #5

Amenities
Modern, furnished 2 bed, 2 bath, blocks to BEACH - Property Id: 260176
Fully furnished, Santa Monica condo, prime location only blocks from the beach and the promenade. Enjoy plenty of your own space to work or rest.
This unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with deluxe queen size memory foam mattresses in each bedroom.
It's newly remodel and has all new appliances, a large smart TV and one designated parking spot.
The space
Gated building with keypad entry and this 2nd floor unit also equipped with an easy but secure keypad locking system
Onsite laundry just outside the front door
No Dogs Allowed
