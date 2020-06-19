930 20th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Wilshire-Montana
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome located in a prime and convenient location close to all the Santa Monica amenities and local schools. Easy to show and ready to be enjoyed! Gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances & breakfast area. The first floor offers a spacious living room with a fireplace and dining room leading out to a private and cozy terrace. The second level has a beautiful master suite with a fireplace and an elegant bathroom. The third level has the option to be used as a home office opening out to 2 sundecks with city & ocean views. An elegant and well maintained gated building with a private garage with direct access to the unit. Washer & Dryer in unit. All appliances are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
