930 20TH Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:21 AM

930 20TH Street

930 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

930 20th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome located in a prime and convenient location close to all the Santa Monica amenities and local schools. Easy to show and ready to be enjoyed! Gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances & breakfast area. The first floor offers a spacious living room with a fireplace and dining room leading out to a private and cozy terrace. The second level has a beautiful master suite with a fireplace and an elegant bathroom. The third level has the option to be used as a home office opening out to 2 sundecks with city & ocean views. An elegant and well maintained gated building with a private garage with direct access to the unit. Washer & Dryer in unit. All appliances are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 20TH Street have any available units?
930 20TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 930 20TH Street have?
Some of 930 20TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 20TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
930 20TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 20TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 930 20TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 930 20TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 930 20TH Street offers parking.
Does 930 20TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 20TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 20TH Street have a pool?
No, 930 20TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 930 20TH Street have accessible units?
No, 930 20TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 930 20TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 20TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 930 20TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 20TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
