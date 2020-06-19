930 20TH Street

Amenities

Beautiful townhome located in a prime and convenient location close to all the Santa Monica amenities and local schools. Easy to show and ready to be enjoyed! Gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances & breakfast area. The first floor offers a spacious living room with a fireplace and dining room leading out to a private and cozy terrace. The second level has a beautiful master suite with a fireplace and an elegant bathroom. The third level has the option to be used as a home office opening out to 2 sundecks with city & ocean views. An elegant and well maintained gated building with a private garage with direct access to the unit. Washer & Dryer in unit. All appliances are included.