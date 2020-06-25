All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:06 AM

923 20TH Street

923 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

923 20th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This sophisticated Spanish Colonial town home designed by William Hefner is available to lease. Done tastefully with great attention to detail and quality of workmanship, the unit features two bedrooms and two and one half baths. The details are extensive and include plaster walls, hand carved beams, iron light fixtures, Viking and Subzero appliances, Walker Zanger tiles, Waterworks fixtures, Calcutta marble countertops, a gas/wood burning fireplace and dark stained white oak flooring. There are two charming patios for relaxing and dining, laundry and 2- car attached private garage with extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 20TH Street have any available units?
923 20TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 923 20TH Street have?
Some of 923 20TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 20TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
923 20TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 20TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 923 20TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 923 20TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 923 20TH Street offers parking.
Does 923 20TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 20TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 20TH Street have a pool?
No, 923 20TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 923 20TH Street have accessible units?
No, 923 20TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 923 20TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 20TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 923 20TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 923 20TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
