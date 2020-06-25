923 20TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This sophisticated Spanish Colonial town home designed by William Hefner is available to lease. Done tastefully with great attention to detail and quality of workmanship, the unit features two bedrooms and two and one half baths. The details are extensive and include plaster walls, hand carved beams, iron light fixtures, Viking and Subzero appliances, Walker Zanger tiles, Waterworks fixtures, Calcutta marble countertops, a gas/wood burning fireplace and dark stained white oak flooring. There are two charming patios for relaxing and dining, laundry and 2- car attached private garage with extra storage.