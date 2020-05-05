All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:30 PM

914 5th Street

914 5th Street · (310) 951-4381
Location

914 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$8,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Modern loft style 3 bed, 2.5 bathroom townhome in prestigious Santa Monica location. This newer construction unit features bright open floor plan with mezzanine, high vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, multiple balconies, walk-in closet, designer bath and kitchen with top of the line stainless Vicking appliances. Secured private garage entry, which includes 2 tandem parking spaces with room for storage. Located within walking distance from promenade upscale shopping, trendy restaurants and Pacific Ocean. Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 5th Street have any available units?
914 5th Street has a unit available for $8,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 914 5th Street have?
Some of 914 5th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
914 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 914 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 914 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 914 5th Street does offer parking.
Does 914 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 5th Street have a pool?
No, 914 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 914 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 914 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 914 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 914 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
