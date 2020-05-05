914 5th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Modern loft style 3 bed, 2.5 bathroom townhome in prestigious Santa Monica location. This newer construction unit features bright open floor plan with mezzanine, high vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, multiple balconies, walk-in closet, designer bath and kitchen with top of the line stainless Vicking appliances. Secured private garage entry, which includes 2 tandem parking spaces with room for storage. Located within walking distance from promenade upscale shopping, trendy restaurants and Pacific Ocean. Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units!