All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 914 14th St. #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
914 14th St. #101
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

914 14th St. #101

914 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

914 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sophisticated Modern Townhome Close to Montana Ave - Spectacular front unit townhome one block south of prestigious Montana Ave. Modern unit with great open floor plan and the high-end finishes including mahogany and Italian tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and stone countertops. Loft style master bedroom features balcony, walk-in closet, extra deep tub, dual sinks and spacious shower w/rainfall shower head. Great indoor/outdoor flow from dining area to large garden patio off and private rooftop deck with expansive views. Unit also features wired living room surround sound and direct access two car garage. Avail furnished or unfurnished.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5153925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 14th St. #101 have any available units?
914 14th St. #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 914 14th St. #101 have?
Some of 914 14th St. #101's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 14th St. #101 currently offering any rent specials?
914 14th St. #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 14th St. #101 pet-friendly?
No, 914 14th St. #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 914 14th St. #101 offer parking?
Yes, 914 14th St. #101 offers parking.
Does 914 14th St. #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 14th St. #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 14th St. #101 have a pool?
No, 914 14th St. #101 does not have a pool.
Does 914 14th St. #101 have accessible units?
No, 914 14th St. #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 914 14th St. #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 14th St. #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 14th St. #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 14th St. #101 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles