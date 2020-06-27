914 14th St. #101

Amenities

Sophisticated Modern Townhome Close to Montana Ave - Spectacular front unit townhome one block south of prestigious Montana Ave. Modern unit with great open floor plan and the high-end finishes including mahogany and Italian tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and stone countertops. Loft style master bedroom features balcony, walk-in closet, extra deep tub, dual sinks and spacious shower w/rainfall shower head. Great indoor/outdoor flow from dining area to large garden patio off and private rooftop deck with expansive views. Unit also features wired living room surround sound and direct access two car garage. Avail furnished or unfurnished.



No Pets Allowed



