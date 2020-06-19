901 10th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Clean and spacious living awaits you at this centrally-located 1 BD 1 BA condo! Inside this gated community is an oasis of comfort. This home features brand new wood-like flooring, decorative fireplace, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, spacious closets, and a private balcony! The fully-equipped kitchen features plenty of cabinets, dishwasher, microwave, stove, refrigerator, quartz counters, and a designated dining room! The bedroom boasts a ductless air conditioner and large walk-in closet. The Laundry Room is in the building, on the same floor! 1 assigned space in parking garage and plenty of guest parking. Short distance to Montana Ave, Whole Foods, PCH, 10 FWY, AMC, 3rd St Promenade, award winning schools, Santa Monica Pier, food, shopping, and more! Located only 1 mile to Ocean Blvd and the beach!