Santa Monica, CA
901 10th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

901 10th Street

901 10th Street · No Longer Available
Santa Monica
Wilshire-Montana
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

901 10th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Clean and spacious living awaits you at this centrally-located 1 BD 1 BA condo! Inside this gated community is an oasis of comfort. This home features brand new wood-like flooring, decorative fireplace, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, spacious closets, and a private balcony! The fully-equipped kitchen features plenty of cabinets, dishwasher, microwave, stove, refrigerator, quartz counters, and a designated dining room! The bedroom boasts a ductless air conditioner and large walk-in closet. The Laundry Room is in the building, on the same floor! 1 assigned space in parking garage and plenty of guest parking. Short distance to Montana Ave, Whole Foods, PCH, 10 FWY, AMC, 3rd St Promenade, award winning schools, Santa Monica Pier, food, shopping, and more! Located only 1 mile to Ocean Blvd and the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 10th Street have any available units?
901 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 901 10th Street have?
Some of 901 10th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
901 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 901 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 901 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 901 10th Street does offer parking.
Does 901 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 10th Street have a pool?
No, 901 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 901 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 901 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 901 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 901 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 901 10th Street has units with air conditioning.
