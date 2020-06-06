All apartments in Santa Monica
852 11TH Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

852 11TH Street

852 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

852 11th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Enjoy Santa Monica living at its finest in this extensively updated, studio unit in A+ location, just one block away from the best shopping, dining, restaurants and entertainment Montana Avenue has to offer. Quaint, quiet courtyard unit boasts updated kitchen with newer countertops/appliances/cabinets, beautiful refinished wood flooring and updated bathroom. Other highlights include large closet space, laundry room shared with only one other unit in the courtyard and spacious patio space (shared with units in courtyard). Scoop up this amazing studio opportunity, just one block South of Montana and close to the Promenade and the Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 852 11TH Street have any available units?
852 11TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 852 11TH Street have?
Some of 852 11TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 852 11TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
852 11TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 11TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 852 11TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 852 11TH Street offer parking?
No, 852 11TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 852 11TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 852 11TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 11TH Street have a pool?
No, 852 11TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 852 11TH Street have accessible units?
No, 852 11TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 852 11TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 852 11TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 852 11TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 852 11TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
