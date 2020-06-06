852 11TH Street

Amenities

Enjoy Santa Monica living at its finest in this extensively updated, studio unit in A+ location, just one block away from the best shopping, dining, restaurants and entertainment Montana Avenue has to offer. Quaint, quiet courtyard unit boasts updated kitchen with newer countertops/appliances/cabinets, beautiful refinished wood flooring and updated bathroom. Other highlights include large closet space, laundry room shared with only one other unit in the courtyard and spacious patio space (shared with units in courtyard). Scoop up this amazing studio opportunity, just one block South of Montana and close to the Promenade and the Beach!