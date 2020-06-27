All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 848 Lincoln Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
848 Lincoln Boulevard
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

848 Lincoln Boulevard

848 Lincoln Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

848 Lincoln Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Exquisite beach style condo in Prime Santa Monica! Unique contemporary style building was built as a condominium. This stunningly remodeled top floor corner unit features spacious open floor plan, abundance of natural light, all high end contemporary finishes, recessed lights, designer tiles, amazing chef's kitchen with custom made kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops & top of the line stainless steel appliances, custom made bathroom vanity & designer tiles, gas fireplace, tons of storage & abundant closet space, full size laundry inside with newer washer & dryer, balcony & huge PRIVATE 2-car garage with new automatic garage opener & extra storage. Large community roof top sun deck with fire pits & amazing city, mountain & ocean views. Excellent Roosevelt Elementary School District. Prime North of Wilshire Blvd location just 8 blocks to the beach, 1/2 block from famous Montana Avenue fine shops & restaurants, near Third Street Promenade, Expo Line train station & easy freeway access.

(RLNE4986121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 Lincoln Boulevard have any available units?
848 Lincoln Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 848 Lincoln Boulevard have?
Some of 848 Lincoln Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 Lincoln Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
848 Lincoln Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 Lincoln Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 848 Lincoln Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 848 Lincoln Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 848 Lincoln Boulevard offers parking.
Does 848 Lincoln Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 848 Lincoln Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 Lincoln Boulevard have a pool?
No, 848 Lincoln Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 848 Lincoln Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 848 Lincoln Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 848 Lincoln Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 848 Lincoln Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 848 Lincoln Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 848 Lincoln Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles