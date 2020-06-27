848 Lincoln Boulevard

Amenities

Exquisite beach style condo in Prime Santa Monica! Unique contemporary style building was built as a condominium. This stunningly remodeled top floor corner unit features spacious open floor plan, abundance of natural light, all high end contemporary finishes, recessed lights, designer tiles, amazing chef's kitchen with custom made kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops & top of the line stainless steel appliances, custom made bathroom vanity & designer tiles, gas fireplace, tons of storage & abundant closet space, full size laundry inside with newer washer & dryer, balcony & huge PRIVATE 2-car garage with new automatic garage opener & extra storage. Large community roof top sun deck with fire pits & amazing city, mountain & ocean views. Excellent Roosevelt Elementary School District. Prime North of Wilshire Blvd location just 8 blocks to the beach, 1/2 block from famous Montana Avenue fine shops & restaurants, near Third Street Promenade, Expo Line train station & easy freeway access.



