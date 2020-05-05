All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:40 AM

844 3RD Street

844 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

844 3rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Just a few blocks from Montana Avenue and the world famous Santa Monica beach sits this luxurious townhome. It comes fully furnished with everything you need, just bring your toothbrush. Five balconies and one patio off the master-suite give plenty of options to enjoy Santa Monica's perfect weather. The over-sized roof-top terrace is ideal for al fresco dining and has fantastic views of Santa Monica and beyond. Three bedroom suites all with full baths. The main living level has an open floor plan and huge windows that let in tons of natural light. Additional loft perched above the living room can be used as a home office. Control the blinds, lights, security cameras, temperature, and lock the doors all from your smartphone or tablet. Private 2-car garage with ample space for storage. The landlord is open to less than 1-year lease or more than 1-year. LL open to leasing unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 3RD Street have any available units?
844 3RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 844 3RD Street have?
Some of 844 3RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 3RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
844 3RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 3RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 844 3RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 844 3RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 844 3RD Street offers parking.
Does 844 3RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 844 3RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 3RD Street have a pool?
No, 844 3RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 844 3RD Street have accessible units?
No, 844 3RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 844 3RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 3RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 844 3RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 844 3RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
