844 3RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Just a few blocks from Montana Avenue and the world famous Santa Monica beach sits this luxurious townhome. It comes fully furnished with everything you need, just bring your toothbrush. Five balconies and one patio off the master-suite give plenty of options to enjoy Santa Monica's perfect weather. The over-sized roof-top terrace is ideal for al fresco dining and has fantastic views of Santa Monica and beyond. Three bedroom suites all with full baths. The main living level has an open floor plan and huge windows that let in tons of natural light. Additional loft perched above the living room can be used as a home office. Control the blinds, lights, security cameras, temperature, and lock the doors all from your smartphone or tablet. Private 2-car garage with ample space for storage. The landlord is open to less than 1-year lease or more than 1-year. LL open to leasing unfurnished.