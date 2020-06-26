843 15TH Street

Amenities

WOW!! Best location in the Montana Arts District neighborhood! Quiet street with a semi cul-de-sac due to Lincoln Middle School being 1 1/2 blocks away. No through traffic! Wholefoods, Yogaworks, Starbucks, Peets, Beaming, Drybar all within a short 1 1/2 block walk! This is an exclusive triplex, custom built by the owners. No detail was spared. Find beautifully restored maple hardwood floors all throughout the unit. White kitchen cabinets surround lively granite countertops and updated kitchen appliances! No need to mount your huge Smart TV as a wonderfully large mantelpiece allows for your TV to go right on top. Upstairs welcome to your extraordinarily large bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and a ginormous walk-in closet! Washer and dryer is upstairs too! Take your stress off by enjoying a dip in your own indoor jacuzzi in the master bathroom! Down from the main level, enjoy your own 2 side by side parking spaces in a secured garage! Welcome to your wonderful new oasis!