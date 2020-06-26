All apartments in Santa Monica
843 15TH Street
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:34 AM

843 15TH Street

843 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

843 15th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
WOW!! Best location in the Montana Arts District neighborhood! Quiet street with a semi cul-de-sac due to Lincoln Middle School being 1 1/2 blocks away. No through traffic! Wholefoods, Yogaworks, Starbucks, Peets, Beaming, Drybar all within a short 1 1/2 block walk! This is an exclusive triplex, custom built by the owners. No detail was spared. Find beautifully restored maple hardwood floors all throughout the unit. White kitchen cabinets surround lively granite countertops and updated kitchen appliances! No need to mount your huge Smart TV as a wonderfully large mantelpiece allows for your TV to go right on top. Upstairs welcome to your extraordinarily large bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and a ginormous walk-in closet! Washer and dryer is upstairs too! Take your stress off by enjoying a dip in your own indoor jacuzzi in the master bathroom! Down from the main level, enjoy your own 2 side by side parking spaces in a secured garage! Welcome to your wonderful new oasis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 15TH Street have any available units?
843 15TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 843 15TH Street have?
Some of 843 15TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 15TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
843 15TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 15TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 843 15TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 843 15TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 843 15TH Street offers parking.
Does 843 15TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 843 15TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 15TH Street have a pool?
No, 843 15TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 843 15TH Street have accessible units?
No, 843 15TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 843 15TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 15TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 843 15TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 843 15TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
