824 4th Street - 305
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

824 4th Street - 305

824 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

824 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious top floor unit, getting lots of bright light. Tons of storage space with a huge walk in closet. Hardwood floors in living areas and carpet in bedroom. Granite countertops. Kitchen includes fridge, oven/stove, microwave and dishwasher. In unit washer/dryer and wall AC unit. Quiet building located walking distance between the Montana stairs going straight down to the beach, and boutique shops and restaurants on Montana Ave.
Quiet, well maintained building located walking distance between the Montana stairs going straight down to the beach, and boutique shops and restaurants on Montana Ave. Includes gated parking, elevator, and laundry facility on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 4th Street - 305 have any available units?
824 4th Street - 305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 824 4th Street - 305 have?
Some of 824 4th Street - 305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 4th Street - 305 currently offering any rent specials?
824 4th Street - 305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 4th Street - 305 pet-friendly?
No, 824 4th Street - 305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 824 4th Street - 305 offer parking?
Yes, 824 4th Street - 305 does offer parking.
Does 824 4th Street - 305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 824 4th Street - 305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 4th Street - 305 have a pool?
No, 824 4th Street - 305 does not have a pool.
Does 824 4th Street - 305 have accessible units?
No, 824 4th Street - 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 824 4th Street - 305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 4th Street - 305 has units with dishwashers.
Does 824 4th Street - 305 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 824 4th Street - 305 has units with air conditioning.
