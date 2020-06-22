824 4th Street - 305

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious top floor unit, getting lots of bright light. Tons of storage space with a huge walk in closet. Hardwood floors in living areas and carpet in bedroom. Granite countertops. Kitchen includes fridge, oven/stove, microwave and dishwasher. In unit washer/dryer and wall AC unit. Quiet building located walking distance between the Montana stairs going straight down to the beach, and boutique shops and restaurants on Montana Ave.

Quiet, well maintained building located walking distance between the Montana stairs going straight down to the beach, and boutique shops and restaurants on Montana Ave. Includes gated parking, elevator, and laundry facility on site.