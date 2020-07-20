811 Marine St

Amenities

Available 03/01/19 Santa Monica 2 Bedroom Beach Cottage - Property Id: 100940



Open House Saturday Feb 23, 9.30am-11am!



Beach Cottage - 2 beds, 1 bath + studio/office; west of Lincoln; walk to the beach, Rose Ave, Abbott Kinney, great neighborhood parks, Whole Foods & more! Move in and enjoy the spring in this adorable beach cottage!



2 beds, 1 bath, plus a separate garage converted into a comfortable office/studio. You'll love spending days in your own private yard - complete with avocado and fruit trees, plus a built in grill! Live green with bamboo floors, natural wood blinds, a tankless water heater and your own composter. Washer/dryer included. Santa Monica School District, walk to John Muir/SMASH Elem! A separate shed offers storage for 6(!) bikes, surfboards, plus storage & tools. Alley access behind the house, with locked entry gate to the yard. No pets please. Twice monthly garden service included. Tenant pays water, garbage, electric, cable/wifi. Please Do Not Disturb Occupants.

No Pets Allowed



