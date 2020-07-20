All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

811 Marine St

811 Marine Street · No Longer Available
Location

811 Marine Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available 03/01/19 Santa Monica 2 Bedroom Beach Cottage - Property Id: 100940

Open House Saturday Feb 23, 9.30am-11am!

Beach Cottage - 2 beds, 1 bath + studio/office; west of Lincoln; walk to the beach, Rose Ave, Abbott Kinney, great neighborhood parks, Whole Foods & more! Move in and enjoy the spring in this adorable beach cottage!

2 beds, 1 bath, plus a separate garage converted into a comfortable office/studio. You'll love spending days in your own private yard - complete with avocado and fruit trees, plus a built in grill! Live green with bamboo floors, natural wood blinds, a tankless water heater and your own composter. Washer/dryer included. Santa Monica School District, walk to John Muir/SMASH Elem! A separate shed offers storage for 6(!) bikes, surfboards, plus storage & tools. Alley access behind the house, with locked entry gate to the yard. No pets please. Twice monthly garden service included. Tenant pays water, garbage, electric, cable/wifi. Please Do Not Disturb Occupants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100940
Property Id 100940

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4713367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Marine St have any available units?
811 Marine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 811 Marine St have?
Some of 811 Marine St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Marine St currently offering any rent specials?
811 Marine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Marine St pet-friendly?
No, 811 Marine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 811 Marine St offer parking?
Yes, 811 Marine St offers parking.
Does 811 Marine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 Marine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Marine St have a pool?
No, 811 Marine St does not have a pool.
Does 811 Marine St have accessible units?
No, 811 Marine St does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Marine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Marine St has units with dishwashers.
Does 811 Marine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 Marine St does not have units with air conditioning.
