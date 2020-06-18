All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

802 WASHINGTON Avenue

802 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

802 Washington Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location !! Impeccable, bright Townhouse, minutes from Ocean Ave, the SM Promenade, and trendy Montana Ave. A corner unit with just 1 common wall. Great open layout w/beautiful wood floors and expansive living room w/granite fireplace, large patio and step up open layout dining room, with adjacent den and powder room. Spacious kitchen with lots of storage and updated appliances. Master bedroom suite with soaring 35ft ceilings, new carpeting, double walk-in closet, fireplace and a spacious loft that overlooks the bedroom and leads to a private large rooftop deck. Master bathroom with marble shower and separate marble bath tub. A second very spacious bedroom suite with walk-in closet and full bathroom. This home has a very large two-car private garage plus wine cellar and plenty of storage area. In addition, the unit has central AC/Heating and a washer and dryer inside. Available now. Don't miss out, this home will go fast. This is a non-smoking unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

