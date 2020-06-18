802 WASHINGTON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location !! Impeccable, bright Townhouse, minutes from Ocean Ave, the SM Promenade, and trendy Montana Ave. A corner unit with just 1 common wall. Great open layout w/beautiful wood floors and expansive living room w/granite fireplace, large patio and step up open layout dining room, with adjacent den and powder room. Spacious kitchen with lots of storage and updated appliances. Master bedroom suite with soaring 35ft ceilings, new carpeting, double walk-in closet, fireplace and a spacious loft that overlooks the bedroom and leads to a private large rooftop deck. Master bathroom with marble shower and separate marble bath tub. A second very spacious bedroom suite with walk-in closet and full bathroom. This home has a very large two-car private garage plus wine cellar and plenty of storage area. In addition, the unit has central AC/Heating and a washer and dryer inside. Available now. Don't miss out, this home will go fast. This is a non-smoking unit.