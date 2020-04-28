802 3rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Live the lifestyle you deserve! Very private End Unit ! Multilevel remodeled townhome with an Ocean View! Two car private garage! Two patios, french doors, spacious master and master bath and separate shower and tub, stainless appliances, washer, dryer,central air and heat, stained glass windows , vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting , wood burning fireplace, huge walk in closets, bar area with two refrigerators for entertainment, barbecue on patio, views galore!

Walk to Palisades Park overlooking the ocean. Take a swim in the ocean and relax on the sand. Shop on trendy Montana Ave., Third Street Promenade ,restaurants, gyms and go to the farmer's market. Great school district ,close access to freeways. Everything is in walking distance. Short term is ok! Furnished or unfurnished! Owner is agent.

No Pets Allowed



