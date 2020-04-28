All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

802 3rd St

802 3rd Street · (310) 367-8110
Location

802 3rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 3 baths, $6995 · Avail. now

$6,995

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Steps to the Beach with Ocean View! - Property Id: 297954

Live the lifestyle you deserve! Very private End Unit ! Multilevel remodeled townhome with an Ocean View! Two car private garage! Two patios, french doors, spacious master and master bath and separate shower and tub, stainless appliances, washer, dryer,central air and heat, stained glass windows , vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting , wood burning fireplace, huge walk in closets, bar area with two refrigerators for entertainment, barbecue on patio, views galore!
Walk to Palisades Park overlooking the ocean. Take a swim in the ocean and relax on the sand. Shop on trendy Montana Ave., Third Street Promenade ,restaurants, gyms and go to the farmer's market. Great school district ,close access to freeways. Everything is in walking distance. Short term is ok! Furnished or unfurnished! Owner is agent.
Property Id 297954

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 3rd St have any available units?
802 3rd St has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 802 3rd St have?
Some of 802 3rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
802 3rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 3rd St pet-friendly?
No, 802 3rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 802 3rd St offer parking?
Yes, 802 3rd St does offer parking.
Does 802 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 3rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 3rd St have a pool?
Yes, 802 3rd St has a pool.
Does 802 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 802 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 802 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 3rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 3rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 802 3rd St has units with air conditioning.
