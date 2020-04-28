All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 757 Ocean Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
757 Ocean Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

757 Ocean Avenue

757 Ocean Avenue · (310) 801-0633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
North of Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

757 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
FURNISHED SHORT TERM, Avail February and March, May through November, private gated condominium on Ocean in Santa Monica. This ocean front unit has been completely remodeled and designed with an elegant and sophisticated beach vibe. The property was completed remodeled in 2012. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, and is fully stocked with everything a fine chef needs. The living room is tastefully appointed with high quality furnishings plus 60” flat screen TV and DVD player. There is WIFI, and internet for your convenience. Spectacular ocean views from the dining area that sits 6 people comfortably. The dining area, kitchen and living area overlooks view of the Santa Monica Bay, that includes Venice, Marina Del Rey, all of South Bay and Malibu. The master bedroom with Queen bed has its own private deck and master bathroom with Spa shower, vessel sink, and Separate tub. The guest bedroom with Queen bed has a queen bed, desk and chair. There is an additional bathroom with shower and vessel sink. The property has underground parking for one and off street parking. There is a BBQ on the Balcony and an Olympic pool that is shared by the condominium complex. The property is on the top floor (3rd) with elevator. Property is in a secured building. Rates subject to change without notice Coastal Vacation Estates and Coastal Estates and Investments 310-801-0633 Willie Baronet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
757 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 757 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 757 Ocean Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
757 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 757 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 757 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 757 Ocean Avenue does offer parking.
Does 757 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 757 Ocean Avenue has a pool.
Does 757 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 757 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 757 Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 757 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 757 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 757 Ocean Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity