757 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel pool elevator

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

FURNISHED SHORT TERM, Avail February and March, May through November, private gated condominium on Ocean in Santa Monica. This ocean front unit has been completely remodeled and designed with an elegant and sophisticated beach vibe. The property was completed remodeled in 2012. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, and is fully stocked with everything a fine chef needs. The living room is tastefully appointed with high quality furnishings plus 60” flat screen TV and DVD player. There is WIFI, and internet for your convenience. Spectacular ocean views from the dining area that sits 6 people comfortably. The dining area, kitchen and living area overlooks view of the Santa Monica Bay, that includes Venice, Marina Del Rey, all of South Bay and Malibu. The master bedroom with Queen bed has its own private deck and master bathroom with Spa shower, vessel sink, and Separate tub. The guest bedroom with Queen bed has a queen bed, desk and chair. There is an additional bathroom with shower and vessel sink. The property has underground parking for one and off street parking. There is a BBQ on the Balcony and an Olympic pool that is shared by the condominium complex. The property is on the top floor (3rd) with elevator. Property is in a secured building. Rates subject to change without notice Coastal Vacation Estates and Coastal Estates and Investments 310-801-0633 Willie Baronet