Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
649 Ocean Park Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

649 Ocean Park Boulevard

649 Ocean Park Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

649 Ocean Park Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

internet access
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: Master Queen Room 1 home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 16, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

July 31, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021:
July 31, 2020 - Sept. 14, 2020:

#355: Santa Monica Master Queen Room 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Ocean Park Boulevard have any available units?
649 Ocean Park Boulevard has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 649 Ocean Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
649 Ocean Park Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Ocean Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 649 Ocean Park Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 649 Ocean Park Boulevard offer parking?
No, 649 Ocean Park Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 649 Ocean Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 Ocean Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Ocean Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 649 Ocean Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 649 Ocean Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 649 Ocean Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Ocean Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 649 Ocean Park Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 649 Ocean Park Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 649 Ocean Park Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
