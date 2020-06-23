All apartments in Santa Monica
643 PALISADES BEACH Road

643 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

643 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic beach-front house, extraordinarily large lot on the sand, expansive lawn, lush gardens, pool, outdoor shower and dining cabana! An entertainers delight. Warmth and charm galore as you enter the living room, sun room, dining room, large guest and Master Suite all with head on ocean views. Hardwood and tile floors, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 beautiful Spanish tiled bathrooms, completely remodeled kitchen and butlers pantry. Private garage and additional parking for 4 cars. A rare opportunity to live on the beach in Santa Monica, bring your most discriminating clients.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 PALISADES BEACH Road have any available units?
643 PALISADES BEACH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 643 PALISADES BEACH Road have?
Some of 643 PALISADES BEACH Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 PALISADES BEACH Road currently offering any rent specials?
643 PALISADES BEACH Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 PALISADES BEACH Road pet-friendly?
No, 643 PALISADES BEACH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 643 PALISADES BEACH Road offer parking?
Yes, 643 PALISADES BEACH Road does offer parking.
Does 643 PALISADES BEACH Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 643 PALISADES BEACH Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 PALISADES BEACH Road have a pool?
Yes, 643 PALISADES BEACH Road has a pool.
Does 643 PALISADES BEACH Road have accessible units?
No, 643 PALISADES BEACH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 643 PALISADES BEACH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 643 PALISADES BEACH Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 643 PALISADES BEACH Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 643 PALISADES BEACH Road does not have units with air conditioning.
