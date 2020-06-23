643 PALISADES BEACH Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic beach-front house, extraordinarily large lot on the sand, expansive lawn, lush gardens, pool, outdoor shower and dining cabana! An entertainers delight. Warmth and charm galore as you enter the living room, sun room, dining room, large guest and Master Suite all with head on ocean views. Hardwood and tile floors, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 beautiful Spanish tiled bathrooms, completely remodeled kitchen and butlers pantry. Private garage and additional parking for 4 cars. A rare opportunity to live on the beach in Santa Monica, bring your most discriminating clients.