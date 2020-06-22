All apartments in Santa Monica
615 OCEAN Avenue

615 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

615 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
These newly renovated, spectacular apartments are across from Palisades Park just steps from the beach in beautiful Santa Monica, north of Montana. Enjoy a walk along the bluffs or to local attractions such as 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica Pier, The Penthouse, The Bungalow, Montana Avenue and more. Styled with modern design, this unit includes two bedrooms, one bathroom, and spacious living areas. BRAND NEW bathroom. Updated kitchen with quartz counter-tops. Unit features amenities such as ceiling fans, dishwasher, central heating, one wall A/C and recessed lighting. Large windows allow ample natural light and provide pleasant courtyard views and peekaboo ocean views.*Interior photos to be uploaded next week!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 OCEAN Avenue have any available units?
615 OCEAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 615 OCEAN Avenue have?
Some of 615 OCEAN Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 OCEAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
615 OCEAN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 OCEAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 615 OCEAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 615 OCEAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 615 OCEAN Avenue does offer parking.
Does 615 OCEAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 OCEAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 OCEAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 615 OCEAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 615 OCEAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 615 OCEAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 615 OCEAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 OCEAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 OCEAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 615 OCEAN Avenue has units with air conditioning.
