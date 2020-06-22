615 OCEAN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

These newly renovated, spectacular apartments are across from Palisades Park just steps from the beach in beautiful Santa Monica, north of Montana. Enjoy a walk along the bluffs or to local attractions such as 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica Pier, The Penthouse, The Bungalow, Montana Avenue and more. Styled with modern design, this unit includes two bedrooms, one bathroom, and spacious living areas. BRAND NEW bathroom. Updated kitchen with quartz counter-tops. Unit features amenities such as ceiling fans, dishwasher, central heating, one wall A/C and recessed lighting. Large windows allow ample natural light and provide pleasant courtyard views and peekaboo ocean views.*Interior photos to be uploaded next week!