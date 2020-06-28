600 Hollister Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

FURNISHED Two story house in Ocean Park , Santa Monica. Six blocks to the beach. Tastefully furnished including quality kitchen equipment. Th kitchen is large and has a dining area . The third bedroom is a small room off of the living room with a 3/4 bath . There are two bedrooms upstairs.

The property has a remote controlled front gate and there is parking for three cars. There is a laundry room with washer and dryer. The house has an ocean view.

The neighborhood is residential and close to public transportation. There are bike stateions around Santa Monica whereto can pick up a bike and drop it off ataxy other station. There is one not far from the house. This part of Santa Monica is away far enough away from downtown to avoid the traffic, yet it is only a 10 minute walk down the hill to the beach and Main Street where there are restaurants and shops. this a family home, not a party house . Suitable for a couple with one or two children or two couples, or 3 responsibles. Cleaning fee is 300. Summer rental is 6500 a month