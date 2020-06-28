All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

600 Hollister Ave

600 Hollister Avenue
Location

600 Hollister Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
FURNISHED Two story house in Ocean Park , Santa Monica. Six blocks to the beach. Tastefully furnished including quality kitchen equipment. Th kitchen is large and has a dining area . The third bedroom is a small room off of the living room with a 3/4 bath . There are two bedrooms upstairs.
The property has a remote controlled front gate and there is parking for three cars. There is a laundry room with washer and dryer. The house has an ocean view.
The neighborhood is residential and close to public transportation. There are bike stateions around Santa Monica whereto can pick up a bike and drop it off ataxy other station. There is one not far from the house. This part of Santa Monica is away far enough away from downtown to avoid the traffic, yet it is only a 10 minute walk down the hill to the beach and Main Street where there are restaurants and shops. this a family home, not a party house . Suitable for a couple with one or two children or two couples, or 3 responsibles. Cleaning fee is 300. Summer rental is 6500 a month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Hollister Ave have any available units?
600 Hollister Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 600 Hollister Ave currently offering any rent specials?
600 Hollister Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Hollister Ave pet-friendly?
No, 600 Hollister Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 600 Hollister Ave offer parking?
Yes, 600 Hollister Ave offers parking.
Does 600 Hollister Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Hollister Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Hollister Ave have a pool?
No, 600 Hollister Ave does not have a pool.
Does 600 Hollister Ave have accessible units?
No, 600 Hollister Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Hollister Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Hollister Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Hollister Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Hollister Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
