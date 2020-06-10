511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub

Elegant, Renovated & Spacious Santa Monica Condo - San Vicente & 5th! - Beautiful unfurnished, Non-Smoking, 3 bedroom, 2 bath Condo - only 2 blocks to the Palisades Park overlooking the Ocean! Easily walk to 3rd Street Promenade, Montana Avenue shops, great area restaurants, hiking trails including Santa Monica Stairs, and many more. Located in award winning Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD), local elementary is top ten rated Roosevelt Elementary, one of the best in the city. Lincoln Middle School and Santa Monica High are the local junior and senior high schools. 1529 sq ft, recently renovated kitchen and baths. Brand New Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room, kitchen, hallway and bedrooms. Brand new stove! Unit features a Master Suite with his/her closets. Entry way and both bathrooms have beautiful slate floors. Other features include Floor to Ceiling windows in the living room, Crown molding, fireplace, washer/dryer inside unit, satellite TV hookup, lovely balcony and patio set, and secure, gated underground garage parking with 2 side-by-side spaces. Pool & Spa add to inviting appearance and function of this elegant building! Elevator and secure access building.



Call or Text Josh for showings - 310-513-3788



The following common area improvements have recently been completed.



1. Entrance Foyer Marble resurfaced and repaired



2. New Vinyl Hardwood in all hallways



3. Pool & Spa: Drained and Resurfaced, Chrome railings replaced



No Pets Allowed



