Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205

511 San Vicente Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

511 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Elegant, Renovated & Spacious Santa Monica Condo - San Vicente & 5th! - Beautiful unfurnished, Non-Smoking, 3 bedroom, 2 bath Condo - only 2 blocks to the Palisades Park overlooking the Ocean! Easily walk to 3rd Street Promenade, Montana Avenue shops, great area restaurants, hiking trails including Santa Monica Stairs, and many more. Located in award winning Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD), local elementary is top ten rated Roosevelt Elementary, one of the best in the city. Lincoln Middle School and Santa Monica High are the local junior and senior high schools. 1529 sq ft, recently renovated kitchen and baths. Brand New Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room, kitchen, hallway and bedrooms. Brand new stove! Unit features a Master Suite with his/her closets. Entry way and both bathrooms have beautiful slate floors. Other features include Floor to Ceiling windows in the living room, Crown molding, fireplace, washer/dryer inside unit, satellite TV hookup, lovely balcony and patio set, and secure, gated underground garage parking with 2 side-by-side spaces. Pool & Spa add to inviting appearance and function of this elegant building! Elevator and secure access building.

Call or Text Josh for showings - 310-513-3788

The following common area improvements have recently been completed.

1. Entrance Foyer Marble resurfaced and repaired

2. New Vinyl Hardwood in all hallways

3. Pool & Spa: Drained and Resurfaced, Chrome railings replaced

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3769897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205 have any available units?
511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205 have?
Some of 511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205 pet-friendly?
No, 511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205 offer parking?
Yes, 511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205 offers parking.
Does 511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205 have a pool?
Yes, 511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205 has a pool.
Does 511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205 have accessible units?
No, 511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 San Vicente Blvd. Unit 205 does not have units with air conditioning.
