505 PIER Avenue

One of a kind architectural tri-level townhome offering privacy and tranquility, all within a short distance to beaches and Main Street as well as Rose Ave shops/restaurants. Only one of four, this rear unit boasts high ceilings, private patio, and two decks. Master en-suite bedroom and walk-in closet, along with second en-suite bedroom--both with access to the secluded private patio--are located on the first level. The open concept living/dining room area as well as separate kitchen, are located on the bright and airy second level which features high ceilings and clerestory windows. A quiet deck is perfectly situated off the living and dining room for enjoying al fresco dining or morning coffee. The third level loft space, ideal as office or den, opens onto a large deck and is amply suited as a relaxing lounge area. Includes two dedicated side-by-side underground parking spots, and a large storage unit. For those seeking the perfect home near the beach, look no further.