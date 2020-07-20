All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 505 PIER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
505 PIER Avenue
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:07 PM

505 PIER Avenue

505 Pier Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Ocean Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

505 Pier Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
One of a kind architectural tri-level townhome offering privacy and tranquility, all within a short distance to beaches and Main Street as well as Rose Ave shops/restaurants. Only one of four, this rear unit boasts high ceilings, private patio, and two decks. Master en-suite bedroom and walk-in closet, along with second en-suite bedroom--both with access to the secluded private patio--are located on the first level. The open concept living/dining room area as well as separate kitchen, are located on the bright and airy second level which features high ceilings and clerestory windows. A quiet deck is perfectly situated off the living and dining room for enjoying al fresco dining or morning coffee. The third level loft space, ideal as office or den, opens onto a large deck and is amply suited as a relaxing lounge area. Includes two dedicated side-by-side underground parking spots, and a large storage unit. For those seeking the perfect home near the beach, look no further.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 PIER Avenue have any available units?
505 PIER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 505 PIER Avenue have?
Some of 505 PIER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 PIER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
505 PIER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 PIER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 505 PIER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 505 PIER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 505 PIER Avenue offers parking.
Does 505 PIER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 PIER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 PIER Avenue have a pool?
No, 505 PIER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 505 PIER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 505 PIER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 505 PIER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 PIER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 PIER Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 PIER Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at Pacifico
1445 9th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSanta Monica 2 Bedroom Apartments
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Apartments
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPalmdale, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles