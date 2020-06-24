503 PIER Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A sophisticated and private unit located in the coveted Ocean Park neighborhood of Santa Monica. A spacious one bedroom, one bathroom. Updated finishes include Italian tile flooring, granite countertops, and premium appliances including Fisher Paykel. A built in desk area off the entrance to conveniently work from home. Fully furnished and move in ready. Washer/dryer in unit. A quick walk to Main Street's shops and restaurants. Adjacent to Venice. Countless places to enjoy in the neighborhood!