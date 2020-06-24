All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

503 PIER Avenue

503 Pier Ave · No Longer Available
Location

503 Pier Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

A sophisticated and private unit located in the coveted Ocean Park neighborhood of Santa Monica. A spacious one bedroom, one bathroom. Updated finishes include Italian tile flooring, granite countertops, and premium appliances including Fisher Paykel. A built in desk area off the entrance to conveniently work from home. Fully furnished and move in ready. Washer/dryer in unit. A quick walk to Main Street's shops and restaurants. Adjacent to Venice. Countless places to enjoy in the neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 PIER Avenue have any available units?
503 PIER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 503 PIER Avenue have?
Some of 503 PIER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 PIER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
503 PIER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 PIER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 503 PIER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 503 PIER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 503 PIER Avenue offers parking.
Does 503 PIER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 PIER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 PIER Avenue have a pool?
No, 503 PIER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 503 PIER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 503 PIER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 503 PIER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 PIER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 PIER Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 PIER Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
