501 23RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This magical corner home is a dream come true. The moment you arrive you are faced with an enclosed garden. The house has hardwood floors, fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen big enough for cooking classes. Adjacent to the kitchen is the family which leads to the patio with a fireplace al frescco dining and a place to relax. The extra large dining room can accommodate a large entertaining table and buffet. All ceiling are very high. There are 3 private spacious bedrooms on the main level. The master suite is parallel to the best hotel room. The bath has a separate tub and is filled with natural light. There is an additional office upstairs. And, lets consider this to be an A+++ location. Stroll to the Country Mart, schools, Whole Foods, the farmers market and restaurants.