Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:26 PM

501 23RD Street

501 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 23rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This magical corner home is a dream come true. The moment you arrive you are faced with an enclosed garden. The house has hardwood floors, fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen big enough for cooking classes. Adjacent to the kitchen is the family which leads to the patio with a fireplace al frescco dining and a place to relax. The extra large dining room can accommodate a large entertaining table and buffet. All ceiling are very high. There are 3 private spacious bedrooms on the main level. The master suite is parallel to the best hotel room. The bath has a separate tub and is filled with natural light. There is an additional office upstairs. And, lets consider this to be an A+++ location. Stroll to the Country Mart, schools, Whole Foods, the farmers market and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 23RD Street have any available units?
501 23RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 501 23RD Street have?
Some of 501 23RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 23RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 23RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 23RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 501 23RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 501 23RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 501 23RD Street offers parking.
Does 501 23RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 23RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 23RD Street have a pool?
No, 501 23RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 23RD Street have accessible units?
No, 501 23RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 23RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 23RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 23RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 23RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
