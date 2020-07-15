436 GEORGINA Avenue

Amenities

Situated on one of Santa Monica's most coveted streets with views to the beach, this magnificent North of Montana home showcases grand-scale living spaces, European finishes and ample grounds. Behind grandfathered-in gates on over ~ an acre, a wraparound motor court leads to the 11,000+ SF estate, which could not be built again. Combining contemporary interiors with a Scandinavian aesthetic, a dramatic 2-story entry flows to monumental entertaining rooms with high ceilings, including a sweeping great room with fireplace and custom European kitchen. The 2nd level boasts an exceptional master with Carrara marble bath and Italian showroom closet, 4 ensuite bedrooms and open lounge. A 2-story guest house with a kitchen and bed/bath suite is next to an indoor spa. An expansive, grassy backyard with a solar-heated pool, shower, organic grow beds, fruit trees and decks plus two 3-car garages complete this coastal showpiece, just a short stroll to the beach, Palisades Park and Montana Ave.