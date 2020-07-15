All apartments in Santa Monica
Location

436 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Situated on one of Santa Monica's most coveted streets with views to the beach, this magnificent North of Montana home showcases grand-scale living spaces, European finishes and ample grounds. Behind grandfathered-in gates on over ~ an acre, a wraparound motor court leads to the 11,000+ SF estate, which could not be built again. Combining contemporary interiors with a Scandinavian aesthetic, a dramatic 2-story entry flows to monumental entertaining rooms with high ceilings, including a sweeping great room with fireplace and custom European kitchen. The 2nd level boasts an exceptional master with Carrara marble bath and Italian showroom closet, 4 ensuite bedrooms and open lounge. A 2-story guest house with a kitchen and bed/bath suite is next to an indoor spa. An expansive, grassy backyard with a solar-heated pool, shower, organic grow beds, fruit trees and decks plus two 3-car garages complete this coastal showpiece, just a short stroll to the beach, Palisades Park and Montana Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 16 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 GEORGINA Avenue have any available units?
436 GEORGINA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 436 GEORGINA Avenue have?
Some of 436 GEORGINA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 GEORGINA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
436 GEORGINA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 GEORGINA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 436 GEORGINA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 436 GEORGINA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 436 GEORGINA Avenue offers parking.
Does 436 GEORGINA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 GEORGINA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 GEORGINA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 436 GEORGINA Avenue has a pool.
Does 436 GEORGINA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 436 GEORGINA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 436 GEORGINA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 GEORGINA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 436 GEORGINA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 GEORGINA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
