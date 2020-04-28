42 SEA COLONY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

White water views from Catalina Island to Zuma Point and spectacular Santa Monica Bay sunsets fill the living room and Master bedroom --- and top floor balcony deck -- of this exquisite beach-side townhouse condominium. Spacious, graciously appointed, recently renovated with an exceptional vaulted ceiling kitchen, dramatic bathroom finishes and a whole-house master control system for audio, video, lighting & environmental controls. Recessed LED lighting and whole house sound/video throughout. Big 2-car garage with laundry. All within gated, monitored perimeter of Sea Colony One, the premiere townhouse condominium complex on Santa Monica Beach!