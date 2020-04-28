42 SEA COLONY Drive

Amenities
White water views from Catalina Island to Zuma Point and spectacular Santa Monica Bay sunsets fill the living room and Master bedroom --- and top floor balcony deck -- of this exquisite beach-side townhouse condominium. Spacious, graciously appointed, recently renovated with an exceptional vaulted ceiling kitchen, dramatic bathroom finishes and a whole-house master control system for audio, video, lighting & environmental controls. Recessed LED lighting and whole house sound/video throughout. Big 2-car garage with laundry. All within gated, monitored perimeter of Sea Colony One, the premiere townhouse condominium complex on Santa Monica Beach!