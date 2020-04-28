All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:48 AM

42 SEA COLONY Drive

42 Sea Colony Dr · No Longer Available
Location

42 Sea Colony Dr, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
White water views from Catalina Island to Zuma Point and spectacular Santa Monica Bay sunsets fill the living room and Master bedroom --- and top floor balcony deck -- of this exquisite beach-side townhouse condominium. Spacious, graciously appointed, recently renovated with an exceptional vaulted ceiling kitchen, dramatic bathroom finishes and a whole-house master control system for audio, video, lighting & environmental controls. Recessed LED lighting and whole house sound/video throughout. Big 2-car garage with laundry. All within gated, monitored perimeter of Sea Colony One, the premiere townhouse condominium complex on Santa Monica Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 SEA COLONY Drive have any available units?
42 SEA COLONY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 42 SEA COLONY Drive have?
Some of 42 SEA COLONY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 SEA COLONY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
42 SEA COLONY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 SEA COLONY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 42 SEA COLONY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 42 SEA COLONY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 42 SEA COLONY Drive offers parking.
Does 42 SEA COLONY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 SEA COLONY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 SEA COLONY Drive have a pool?
No, 42 SEA COLONY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 42 SEA COLONY Drive have accessible units?
No, 42 SEA COLONY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 42 SEA COLONY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 SEA COLONY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 SEA COLONY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 SEA COLONY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
