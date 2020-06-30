402 PACIFIC Street

Amenities

FIRST 3 MONTHS RENT WILL BE REDUCED TO 1750.00 IF YOU SIGN LEASE BY APRIL 1ST! Exemplifying the Southern California lifestyle, this newly renovated, modern apartment is only steps away from the iconic beaches of Santa Monica. This top floor unit, with tree top vistas, enjoys new kitchen cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances, and a one car enclosed, private garage. A rarity in Santa Monica, this beautiful home has the luxury of an in-unit washer & dryer, as well as air conditioning. The building has controlled entry, with a video com security system. Ideally located in the heart of Santa Monica, this unit is around the corner from Main Street, Abbot Kinney, and the Third Street Promenade.