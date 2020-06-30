All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 402 PACIFIC Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
402 PACIFIC Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

402 PACIFIC Street

402 Pacific Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Ocean Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

402 Pacific Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FIRST 3 MONTHS RENT WILL BE REDUCED TO 1750.00 IF YOU SIGN LEASE BY APRIL 1ST! Exemplifying the Southern California lifestyle, this newly renovated, modern apartment is only steps away from the iconic beaches of Santa Monica. This top floor unit, with tree top vistas, enjoys new kitchen cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances, and a one car enclosed, private garage. A rarity in Santa Monica, this beautiful home has the luxury of an in-unit washer & dryer, as well as air conditioning. The building has controlled entry, with a video com security system. Ideally located in the heart of Santa Monica, this unit is around the corner from Main Street, Abbot Kinney, and the Third Street Promenade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 PACIFIC Street have any available units?
402 PACIFIC Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 402 PACIFIC Street have?
Some of 402 PACIFIC Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 PACIFIC Street currently offering any rent specials?
402 PACIFIC Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 PACIFIC Street pet-friendly?
No, 402 PACIFIC Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 402 PACIFIC Street offer parking?
Yes, 402 PACIFIC Street offers parking.
Does 402 PACIFIC Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 PACIFIC Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 PACIFIC Street have a pool?
No, 402 PACIFIC Street does not have a pool.
Does 402 PACIFIC Street have accessible units?
No, 402 PACIFIC Street does not have accessible units.
Does 402 PACIFIC Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 PACIFIC Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 PACIFIC Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 402 PACIFIC Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles