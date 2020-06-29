All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:21 AM

376 23RD Street

376 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

376 23rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Romantic 1920s Spanish Revival in the highly desirable North of Montana neighborhood. Nestled behind lush privacy hedges, with more than a touch of old Hollywood glamour. Dramatic formal entry opens to a sumptuous living room with a 15 foot ceiling, wood burning fireplace, peg and groove wood floors, and French doors opening to a beautifully landscaped backyard, with pool, loggia, formal courtyard & lush grassy lawn. Light-filled chef's kitchen features a breakfast nook, skylight, Viking Professional double oven & Subzero refrigerator. Completing the picture are a spacious office/TV room off the main courtyard, 4 comfortable bedrooms, & a separate maid's suite. Please note: one of the bedrooms is currently being used as an office. Come experience southern California living in an exceptional home in Santa Monica this summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 23RD Street have any available units?
376 23RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 376 23RD Street have?
Some of 376 23RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 23RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
376 23RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 23RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 376 23RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 376 23RD Street offer parking?
No, 376 23RD Street does not offer parking.
Does 376 23RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 376 23RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 23RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 376 23RD Street has a pool.
Does 376 23RD Street have accessible units?
No, 376 23RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 376 23RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 376 23RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 376 23RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 376 23RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
