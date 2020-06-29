376 23RD Street

Amenities

Romantic 1920s Spanish Revival in the highly desirable North of Montana neighborhood. Nestled behind lush privacy hedges, with more than a touch of old Hollywood glamour. Dramatic formal entry opens to a sumptuous living room with a 15 foot ceiling, wood burning fireplace, peg and groove wood floors, and French doors opening to a beautifully landscaped backyard, with pool, loggia, formal courtyard & lush grassy lawn. Light-filled chef's kitchen features a breakfast nook, skylight, Viking Professional double oven & Subzero refrigerator. Completing the picture are a spacious office/TV room off the main courtyard, 4 comfortable bedrooms, & a separate maid's suite. Please note: one of the bedrooms is currently being used as an office. Come experience southern California living in an exceptional home in Santa Monica this summer.