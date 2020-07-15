354 14TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous opportunity to live North of Montana on a prime corner lot. Gorgeous traditional/contemporary home with a modern eat-in chef's kitchen/great room with 18' vaulted ceilings. This special one-level oasis features two master suites on separate wings of the home and an office/3rd bedroom. The lovely front garden is great for entertaining and the private backyard is just off of the kitchen/family room. The beautiful formal living room with fireplace, dining room, and an open den that was originally a fourth bedroom, make this home complete. The original converted garage is currently being used as an office/bedroom when needed. Available with partial furnishings and complete kitchen/linens, or can be delivered nearly empty. Seconds away from the best shopping on Montana, and your Santa Monica dreams.