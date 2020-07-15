All apartments in Santa Monica
354 14TH Street
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:44 PM

354 14TH Street

354 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

354 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous opportunity to live North of Montana on a prime corner lot. Gorgeous traditional/contemporary home with a modern eat-in chef's kitchen/great room with 18' vaulted ceilings. This special one-level oasis features two master suites on separate wings of the home and an office/3rd bedroom. The lovely front garden is great for entertaining and the private backyard is just off of the kitchen/family room. The beautiful formal living room with fireplace, dining room, and an open den that was originally a fourth bedroom, make this home complete. The original converted garage is currently being used as an office/bedroom when needed. Available with partial furnishings and complete kitchen/linens, or can be delivered nearly empty. Seconds away from the best shopping on Montana, and your Santa Monica dreams.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 14TH Street have any available units?
354 14TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 354 14TH Street have?
Some of 354 14TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 14TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
354 14TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 14TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 354 14TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 354 14TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 354 14TH Street offers parking.
Does 354 14TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 354 14TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 14TH Street have a pool?
No, 354 14TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 354 14TH Street have accessible units?
No, 354 14TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 354 14TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 354 14TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 354 14TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 354 14TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
