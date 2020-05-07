All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:21 AM

349 21ST Place

349 21st Place · No Longer Available
Location

349 21st Place, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very clean 4 bedroom home in Prime North of Montana location. There are two suites in the back of the house that can be used as a master and/or guest room or even a multi-purpose room. The garage was just built and it is brand new. There are hardwood floors in the public areas of the house.The kitchen has been updated and has newer appliances. There is a patio off the kitchen which is perfect for al fresco dining. The yard has a sports court which can also be used for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 21ST Place have any available units?
349 21ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 349 21ST Place have?
Some of 349 21ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 21ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
349 21ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 21ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 349 21ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 349 21ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 349 21ST Place offers parking.
Does 349 21ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 21ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 21ST Place have a pool?
No, 349 21ST Place does not have a pool.
Does 349 21ST Place have accessible units?
No, 349 21ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 349 21ST Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 21ST Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 21ST Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 21ST Place does not have units with air conditioning.
