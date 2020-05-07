349 21st Place, Santa Monica, CA 90402 North of Montana
Very clean 4 bedroom home in Prime North of Montana location. There are two suites in the back of the house that can be used as a master and/or guest room or even a multi-purpose room. The garage was just built and it is brand new. There are hardwood floors in the public areas of the house.The kitchen has been updated and has newer appliances. There is a patio off the kitchen which is perfect for al fresco dining. The yard has a sports court which can also be used for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
