Santa Monica, CA
322 17th St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

322 17th St.

322 17th Street · (310) 400-6148
Location

322 17th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 322 17th St. · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3269 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
North of Montana Spacious 5 Bedroom Home for Rent - Fantastic, spacious family home in prestigious North of Montana location close to San Vicente Blvd. On the first floor there is a formal dining room, spacious living room with with adjacent alcove perfect for a piano, library, or intimate seating. Bright and cheerful kitchen with adjacent laundry room and exit to the side of home and driveway. In addition, there are two 2 bedrooms and bathrooms (1 with en-suite bathroom) and a very large family room with high ceiling, exposed beams, fireplace and doors leading out to the beautiful, private backyard. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms, including the master bedroom featuring a very large separate dressing room with built in make up vanity and extra closets. Detached 2-car garage and very long driveway for extra parking.

Click the link below to view our 3D virtual tour of this property:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1162486?accessKey=5abf

(RLNE3840077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 17th St. have any available units?
322 17th St. has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 322 17th St. have?
Some of 322 17th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 17th St. currently offering any rent specials?
322 17th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 17th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 17th St. is pet friendly.
Does 322 17th St. offer parking?
Yes, 322 17th St. does offer parking.
Does 322 17th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 17th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 17th St. have a pool?
No, 322 17th St. does not have a pool.
Does 322 17th St. have accessible units?
No, 322 17th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 322 17th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 17th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 17th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 17th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
