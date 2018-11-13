322 17th St.

Amenities

North of Montana Spacious 5 Bedroom Home for Rent - Fantastic, spacious family home in prestigious North of Montana location close to San Vicente Blvd. On the first floor there is a formal dining room, spacious living room with with adjacent alcove perfect for a piano, library, or intimate seating. Bright and cheerful kitchen with adjacent laundry room and exit to the side of home and driveway. In addition, there are two 2 bedrooms and bathrooms (1 with en-suite bathroom) and a very large family room with high ceiling, exposed beams, fireplace and doors leading out to the beautiful, private backyard. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms, including the master bedroom featuring a very large separate dressing room with built in make up vanity and extra closets. Detached 2-car garage and very long driveway for extra parking.



Click the link below to view our 3D virtual tour of this property:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1162486?accessKey=5abf



(RLNE3840077)