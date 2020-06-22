All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:26 PM

3219 Colorado Avenue

3219 Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3219 Colorado Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location, location, location centrally located near restaurants, shopping, and local attractions. Very walkable and perfect for riding your bike to the beach. Super cute 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo on second floor w/ charming wood floors throughout, freshly painted a bright white color, brand new kitchen quartz countertop, sink and faucet. Living room is open to dining room with fireplace, balcony, and lots of windows. Large master bedroom with on-suite bathroom and second bedroom with its own bath and nice size closet. Additional features include: kitchen pantry, two car tandem gated garage parking in rear of unit, community laundry on-site. Pets are ok, please call for showing before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 Colorado Avenue have any available units?
3219 Colorado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 3219 Colorado Avenue have?
Some of 3219 Colorado Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 Colorado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3219 Colorado Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 Colorado Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3219 Colorado Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3219 Colorado Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3219 Colorado Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3219 Colorado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3219 Colorado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 Colorado Avenue have a pool?
No, 3219 Colorado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3219 Colorado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3219 Colorado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 Colorado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3219 Colorado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3219 Colorado Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3219 Colorado Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
