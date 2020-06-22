3219 Colorado Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Location, location, location centrally located near restaurants, shopping, and local attractions. Very walkable and perfect for riding your bike to the beach. Super cute 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo on second floor w/ charming wood floors throughout, freshly painted a bright white color, brand new kitchen quartz countertop, sink and faucet. Living room is open to dining room with fireplace, balcony, and lots of windows. Large master bedroom with on-suite bathroom and second bedroom with its own bath and nice size closet. Additional features include: kitchen pantry, two car tandem gated garage parking in rear of unit, community laundry on-site. Pets are ok, please call for showing before it’s gone!