Santa Monica, CA
3208 Colorado Ave. #3
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

3208 Colorado Ave. #3

3208 Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3208 Colorado Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful updated townhome style condo in Santa Monica - This wonderful townhome style condo is looking for a new tenant. The spacious kitchen offers granite counter tops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a large seating/bar area. Off the kitchen is the dining area with a built-in office nook. In the living room, there is a fireplace with sliding glass doors on each side leading to the patio. Downstairs there is a guest bathroom. On the second floor, you will find two large bedrooms, both with full bathrooms, and a laundry closet with a washer dryer provided. The master suite has a walk-in closet and an office alcove. With the unit comes two secured side by side parking spaces. The unit also has access to a storage room for bikes, etc.

(RLNE4261801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Colorado Ave. #3 have any available units?
3208 Colorado Ave. #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 3208 Colorado Ave. #3 have?
Some of 3208 Colorado Ave. #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Colorado Ave. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Colorado Ave. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Colorado Ave. #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3208 Colorado Ave. #3 is pet friendly.
Does 3208 Colorado Ave. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 3208 Colorado Ave. #3 offers parking.
Does 3208 Colorado Ave. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3208 Colorado Ave. #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Colorado Ave. #3 have a pool?
No, 3208 Colorado Ave. #3 does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Colorado Ave. #3 have accessible units?
No, 3208 Colorado Ave. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Colorado Ave. #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 Colorado Ave. #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 Colorado Ave. #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 Colorado Ave. #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
