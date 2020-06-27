3208 Colorado Ave. #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful updated townhome style condo in Santa Monica - This wonderful townhome style condo is looking for a new tenant. The spacious kitchen offers granite counter tops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a large seating/bar area. Off the kitchen is the dining area with a built-in office nook. In the living room, there is a fireplace with sliding glass doors on each side leading to the patio. Downstairs there is a guest bathroom. On the second floor, you will find two large bedrooms, both with full bathrooms, and a laundry closet with a washer dryer provided. The master suite has a walk-in closet and an office alcove. With the unit comes two secured side by side parking spaces. The unit also has access to a storage room for bikes, etc.



(RLNE4261801)