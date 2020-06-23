320 PACIFIC Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Fabulous Direct ocean views from your living room, master office/sitting area and balconies in this beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath, two story penthouse with entrances on 2nd and top levels of small 8 unit complex. Double door entrance, vaulted ceilings, gorgeous Oak hardwood floors throughout, lots of built-ins, recessed lighting, two 60"flat-screen TV's and two fireplaces. Sunken living room has French doors to a wraparound balcony with 180 degree panoramic ocean views. Gourmet cooks' kitchen with all s/s appliances; Carrera marble counters. French door refrigerator, breakfast eating area and separate entrance. Front loading washer and dryer in unit. Master bedroom has adjacent sitting/office area with expansive ocean views, private balcony and walk in closet. Large en suite master marble bathroom with gorgeous attention to detail and both baths have spa tubs. Central heat and ocean breezes compliment this end unit penthouse with two car, side by side parking. Make this your dream home!