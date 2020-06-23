All apartments in Santa Monica
320 PACIFIC Street

320 Pacific Street · No Longer Available
Location

320 Pacific Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Fabulous Direct ocean views from your living room, master office/sitting area and balconies in this beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath, two story penthouse with entrances on 2nd and top levels of small 8 unit complex. Double door entrance, vaulted ceilings, gorgeous Oak hardwood floors throughout, lots of built-ins, recessed lighting, two 60"flat-screen TV's and two fireplaces. Sunken living room has French doors to a wraparound balcony with 180 degree panoramic ocean views. Gourmet cooks' kitchen with all s/s appliances; Carrera marble counters. French door refrigerator, breakfast eating area and separate entrance. Front loading washer and dryer in unit. Master bedroom has adjacent sitting/office area with expansive ocean views, private balcony and walk in closet. Large en suite master marble bathroom with gorgeous attention to detail and both baths have spa tubs. Central heat and ocean breezes compliment this end unit penthouse with two car, side by side parking. Make this your dream home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

