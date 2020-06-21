All apartments in Santa Monica
3101 5th #2
3101 5th #2

3101 5th Street · (323) 926-8236
Location

3101 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #2 · Avail. Jul 15

$4,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Unit #2 Available 07/15/20 2 story, 2 decks, garage for 3 cars, walk to beach - Property Id: 294401

Spacious Townhouse in Ocean Park just a few blocks from Main St. and the beach. There is a private entry with 2 garages (one is single, the other is tandem). Living room is complete with fireplace, dining area, hardwood floors, and balcony terrace with bbq. Open light & bright kitchen, with top of the line appliances. Upstairs bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom has a large 2nd balcony with city views perfect for outdoor lounge, garden or workouts. Washer and dryer in unit. There is an additional laundry room in the complex as well as a shared courtyard with tables, chairs, and umbrellas. Just a few blocks from amazing restaurants and local shops on Rose Ave, Main Street and Ocean Park Blvd. California beach community living at its best.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294401
Property Id 294401

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5836194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 5th #2 have any available units?
3101 5th #2 has a unit available for $4,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3101 5th #2 have?
Some of 3101 5th #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 5th #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3101 5th #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 5th #2 pet-friendly?
No, 3101 5th #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 3101 5th #2 offer parking?
Yes, 3101 5th #2 does offer parking.
Does 3101 5th #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 5th #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 5th #2 have a pool?
No, 3101 5th #2 does not have a pool.
Does 3101 5th #2 have accessible units?
No, 3101 5th #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 5th #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 5th #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3101 5th #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3101 5th #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
