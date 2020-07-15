301 OCEAN Avenue

Amenities

Peaceful ocean view corner unit available at the newly rebuilt and fully modernized luxury apartment community at 301 Ocean Ave. This spacious two bedroom, two bathroom residence is the epitome of indoor/outdoor living with a large wrap-around deck and a private rooftop deck, both with breath taking ocean views. The chef's kitchen features quartz counter tops and GE profile stainless steel appliances, perfect for entertaining. Building features include 24-hour doorman & concierge, fitness center/yoga room, business/conference room, Zen-like courtyard with rain fountain and fire pit, and on-site management. Unit includes full size washer/dryer. Live your California dream! Can be leased unfurnished for $12,500