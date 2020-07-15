All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 301 OCEAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
301 OCEAN Avenue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

301 OCEAN Avenue

301 Ocean Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
North of Montana
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

301 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
concierge
courtyard
doorman
fire pit
gym
yoga
Peaceful ocean view corner unit available at the newly rebuilt and fully modernized luxury apartment community at 301 Ocean Ave. This spacious two bedroom, two bathroom residence is the epitome of indoor/outdoor living with a large wrap-around deck and a private rooftop deck, both with breath taking ocean views. The chef's kitchen features quartz counter tops and GE profile stainless steel appliances, perfect for entertaining. Building features include 24-hour doorman & concierge, fitness center/yoga room, business/conference room, Zen-like courtyard with rain fountain and fire pit, and on-site management. Unit includes full size washer/dryer. Live your California dream! Can be leased unfurnished for $12,500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 OCEAN Avenue have any available units?
301 OCEAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 301 OCEAN Avenue have?
Some of 301 OCEAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 OCEAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
301 OCEAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 OCEAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 301 OCEAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 301 OCEAN Avenue offer parking?
No, 301 OCEAN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 301 OCEAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 OCEAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 OCEAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 301 OCEAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 301 OCEAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 301 OCEAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 301 OCEAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 OCEAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 OCEAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 OCEAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPalmdale, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles