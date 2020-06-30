All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated February 11 2020 at 9:17 AM

2960 NEILSON Way #104

2960 Neilson Way · No Longer Available
Location

2960 Neilson Way, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
See what Santa Monica is all about and live in Ocean Park at the prestigious Sea Colony condo building. This first floor unit is adjacent to the beach path for easy access to the sand, and has a lovely patio accessible from both the living room and the bedroom. Kitchen and bathrooms both are ample sized and have some updates. There is laundry inside the unit, a powder room, central a/c and heat and the kitchen is fully equipped with modern appliances and there are two parking spots in the gated community garage. The Sea Colony has many amenities including a gym, swimming pool, spa tub, conference room, elevator and 24-hour security and concierge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 NEILSON Way #104 have any available units?
2960 NEILSON Way #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2960 NEILSON Way #104 have?
Some of 2960 NEILSON Way #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 NEILSON Way #104 currently offering any rent specials?
2960 NEILSON Way #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 NEILSON Way #104 pet-friendly?
No, 2960 NEILSON Way #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2960 NEILSON Way #104 offer parking?
Yes, 2960 NEILSON Way #104 offers parking.
Does 2960 NEILSON Way #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2960 NEILSON Way #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 NEILSON Way #104 have a pool?
Yes, 2960 NEILSON Way #104 has a pool.
Does 2960 NEILSON Way #104 have accessible units?
No, 2960 NEILSON Way #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 NEILSON Way #104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2960 NEILSON Way #104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2960 NEILSON Way #104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2960 NEILSON Way #104 has units with air conditioning.

