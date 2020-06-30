2960 NEILSON Way #104

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities conference room concierge elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub

See what Santa Monica is all about and live in Ocean Park at the prestigious Sea Colony condo building. This first floor unit is adjacent to the beach path for easy access to the sand, and has a lovely patio accessible from both the living room and the bedroom. Kitchen and bathrooms both are ample sized and have some updates. There is laundry inside the unit, a powder room, central a/c and heat and the kitchen is fully equipped with modern appliances and there are two parking spots in the gated community garage. The Sea Colony has many amenities including a gym, swimming pool, spa tub, conference room, elevator and 24-hour security and concierge.