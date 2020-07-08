All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:39 AM

2940 NEILSON Way

2940 Neilson Way · No Longer Available
Location

2940 Neilson Way, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
yoga
One of a kind, large corner unit in prestigious Sea Colony II. Facing north and quietly located, this 2 BR 2 BA is currently undergoing an extensive renovation and will be ready for Nov 1 move-in! Enter the front door into this serene setting by the beach. The beautiful new kitchen is appointed with stainless steel appliances, new tiled floors + quartz counters. Kitchen is open to dining and living area, with fireplace featuring new travertine surround, and access to the large patio-perfectly suited for dining, and lounging. Privately situated Master suite with walk-in closet. Both master + guest bathrooms feature high-end finishes, glass shower, and vanities. New washer+dryer in laundry. Step out the front door, and take advantage of a well-appointed gym, 3 spas, yoga room, and the pool. Unit also comes with private storage space. Full service bldg+24 hr security. Located a block away from all that Main Street and Rose Ave have to offer! Live in your dream home by the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 NEILSON Way have any available units?
2940 NEILSON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2940 NEILSON Way have?
Some of 2940 NEILSON Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 NEILSON Way currently offering any rent specials?
2940 NEILSON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 NEILSON Way pet-friendly?
No, 2940 NEILSON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2940 NEILSON Way offer parking?
Yes, 2940 NEILSON Way offers parking.
Does 2940 NEILSON Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2940 NEILSON Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 NEILSON Way have a pool?
Yes, 2940 NEILSON Way has a pool.
Does 2940 NEILSON Way have accessible units?
No, 2940 NEILSON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 NEILSON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2940 NEILSON Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 NEILSON Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2940 NEILSON Way does not have units with air conditioning.

