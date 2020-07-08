2940 NEILSON Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage yoga

One of a kind, large corner unit in prestigious Sea Colony II. Facing north and quietly located, this 2 BR 2 BA is currently undergoing an extensive renovation and will be ready for Nov 1 move-in! Enter the front door into this serene setting by the beach. The beautiful new kitchen is appointed with stainless steel appliances, new tiled floors + quartz counters. Kitchen is open to dining and living area, with fireplace featuring new travertine surround, and access to the large patio-perfectly suited for dining, and lounging. Privately situated Master suite with walk-in closet. Both master + guest bathrooms feature high-end finishes, glass shower, and vanities. New washer+dryer in laundry. Step out the front door, and take advantage of a well-appointed gym, 3 spas, yoga room, and the pool. Unit also comes with private storage space. Full service bldg+24 hr security. Located a block away from all that Main Street and Rose Ave have to offer! Live in your dream home by the beach!