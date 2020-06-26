All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

2913 3RD Street

2913 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2913 3rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
Location, Location, Location! Perched high on 3rd Street in South Santa Monica sits this Architectural Beach Condo in the Sea View Collection Building, a few blocks off Main Street in Santa Monica, close to Rose Ave, Abbot Kinney, 3rd Street Promenade & The Beach. This private and secure unit features 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths PLUS AN OFFICE complete with updated kitchen, ocean facing balcony, side by side gated parking, bike storage, 2 fireplaces and all a few blocks away from the best restaurants, shops of Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave, 3rd Street Promenade & Main Street. Easy access to 10 freeway. Peek a boo views of ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 3RD Street have any available units?
2913 3RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2913 3RD Street have?
Some of 2913 3RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 3RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
2913 3RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 3RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 2913 3RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2913 3RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 2913 3RD Street offers parking.
Does 2913 3RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 3RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 3RD Street have a pool?
No, 2913 3RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 2913 3RD Street have accessible units?
No, 2913 3RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 3RD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 3RD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2913 3RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2913 3RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
