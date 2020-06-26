2913 3RD Street

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Perched high on 3rd Street in South Santa Monica sits this Architectural Beach Condo in the Sea View Collection Building, a few blocks off Main Street in Santa Monica, close to Rose Ave, Abbot Kinney, 3rd Street Promenade & The Beach. This private and secure unit features 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths PLUS AN OFFICE complete with updated kitchen, ocean facing balcony, side by side gated parking, bike storage, 2 fireplaces and all a few blocks away from the best restaurants, shops of Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave, 3rd Street Promenade & Main Street. Easy access to 10 freeway. Peek a boo views of ocean.