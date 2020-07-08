All apartments in Santa Monica
2851 Delaware Avenue

2851 Delaware Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2851 Delaware Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

recently renovated
rent controlled
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
rent controlled
Located on a desirable corner lot, this charming upstairs unit has 4 BR 3 BA. Remodeled kitchenette, dining room, living room, separate exterior entrance.
Convenient to Trader Joe’s, Gandara Park, Santa Monica College, and downtown Santa Monica (10 min drive).
Convenient to I10 (from Centinela) and the Metro E Line (0.4 mi from the 26th St/Bergamot station).
Also available for lease: 3117 Virginia Ave, Santa Monica.
Home is now partially furnished.
Landlord agrees for tenant to sublease or use property as business, ask for details. Tenant to verify all public records info including sq. footage, school district, lot size, ordinances, zoning, rent control, permits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

