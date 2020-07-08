2851 Delaware Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated rent controlled furnished

Located on a desirable corner lot, this charming upstairs unit has 4 BR 3 BA. Remodeled kitchenette, dining room, living room, separate exterior entrance.

Convenient to Trader Joe’s, Gandara Park, Santa Monica College, and downtown Santa Monica (10 min drive).

Convenient to I10 (from Centinela) and the Metro E Line (0.4 mi from the 26th St/Bergamot station).

Also available for lease: 3117 Virginia Ave, Santa Monica.

Home is now partially furnished.

Landlord agrees for tenant to sublease or use property as business, ask for details. Tenant to verify all public records info including sq. footage, school district, lot size, ordinances, zoning, rent control, permits.