2720 Neilson Way 1A

Water Front 1 Bedroom Apartment in Santa Monica - Property Id: 309709



Adjacent to the Santa Monica tennis courts and bike path, this 1 bedroom unfurnished unit is located at 2720 Neilson way in the heart of Santa Monica. Amenities include: large swimming pool and spa with relaxing sun deck, on site dry cleaners, post office, convenience store and salon, fitness center, media room, community library, conference rooms, storage spaces (extra costs), wifi at pool and clubhouse, laundry facilities, courtyard and MORE! Parking is also available at 150$/month. Contact us for more information!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2720-neilson-way-santa-monica-ca-unit-1a/309709

No Pets Allowed



