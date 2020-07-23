All apartments in Santa Monica
2720 Neilson Way 1A

2720 Neilson Way · (416) 897-6687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2720 Neilson Way, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1A · Avail. now

$3,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
Water Front 1 Bedroom Apartment in Santa Monica - Property Id: 309709

Adjacent to the Santa Monica tennis courts and bike path, this 1 bedroom unfurnished unit is located at 2720 Neilson way in the heart of Santa Monica. Amenities include: large swimming pool and spa with relaxing sun deck, on site dry cleaners, post office, convenience store and salon, fitness center, media room, community library, conference rooms, storage spaces (extra costs), wifi at pool and clubhouse, laundry facilities, courtyard and MORE! Parking is also available at 150$/month. Contact us for more information!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2720-neilson-way-santa-monica-ca-unit-1a/309709
Property Id 309709

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5946549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Neilson Way 1A have any available units?
2720 Neilson Way 1A has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2720 Neilson Way 1A have?
Some of 2720 Neilson Way 1A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Neilson Way 1A currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Neilson Way 1A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Neilson Way 1A pet-friendly?
No, 2720 Neilson Way 1A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2720 Neilson Way 1A offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Neilson Way 1A offers parking.
Does 2720 Neilson Way 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Neilson Way 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Neilson Way 1A have a pool?
Yes, 2720 Neilson Way 1A has a pool.
Does 2720 Neilson Way 1A have accessible units?
No, 2720 Neilson Way 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Neilson Way 1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 Neilson Way 1A has units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 Neilson Way 1A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 Neilson Way 1A does not have units with air conditioning.
