Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

2613 Cloverfield Boulevard

2613 Cloverfield Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Cloverfield Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Charming Spanish Mission style house, hardwood floors, architectural features include arched doorways and wall nooks, wood burning fireplace, high ceilings. Modern kitchen, new stainless range, and refrigerator. New kitchen sink. Updated bathrooms. Spacious fenced backyard detached 2 car garage with automatic openers. Beautiful front courtyard, beautifully landscaped, a veritable gardeners paradise. 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, one full and one 3/4. This stunning home will go fast. Award-winning Grant Elementary School a short walk away (one block). Near the expo line, 10 freeway and Santa Monica's world-famous beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Cloverfield Boulevard have any available units?
2613 Cloverfield Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2613 Cloverfield Boulevard have?
Some of 2613 Cloverfield Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Cloverfield Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Cloverfield Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Cloverfield Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2613 Cloverfield Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2613 Cloverfield Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2613 Cloverfield Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2613 Cloverfield Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Cloverfield Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Cloverfield Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2613 Cloverfield Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Cloverfield Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2613 Cloverfield Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Cloverfield Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 Cloverfield Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 Cloverfield Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 Cloverfield Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
