2613 Cloverfield Boulevard

Charming Spanish Mission style house, hardwood floors, architectural features include arched doorways and wall nooks, wood burning fireplace, high ceilings. Modern kitchen, new stainless range, and refrigerator. New kitchen sink. Updated bathrooms. Spacious fenced backyard detached 2 car garage with automatic openers. Beautiful front courtyard, beautifully landscaped, a veritable gardeners paradise. 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, one full and one 3/4. This stunning home will go fast. Award-winning Grant Elementary School a short walk away (one block). Near the expo line, 10 freeway and Santa Monica's world-famous beaches.