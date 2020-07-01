256 18TH Street

Amenities

Exquisite 5BR/3BA traditional- coveted North of Montana location. Beautifully updated & meticulously maintained w/high-end/designer finishes - crown molding, wood paneling & custom built-ins, recessed lighting, updated plumbing/electrical, marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, frameless glass showers & hardwood floors throughout. Formal entry opens to graciously proportioned living room w/ample windows allowing for abundant natural light & creating lovely sun-drenched spaces. Spacious formal dining room flows seamlessly into open-style cooks kitchen equipped w/a 6-burner range, large island, ample counter space & cabinet storage, family room area & built-in breakfast/dining nook. Double doors open to lushly landscaped grassy backyard with dining patio and cozy firepit area, excellent for indoor-outdoor entertaining. Three bedrooms downstairs with additional room that can be used as a den, office or sixth bedroom. Upstairs features two large bedrooms & bath. Welcome Home!