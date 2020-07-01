All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 256 18TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
256 18TH Street
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:17 AM

256 18TH Street

256 18th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
North of Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

256 18th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Exquisite 5BR/3BA traditional- coveted North of Montana location. Beautifully updated & meticulously maintained w/high-end/designer finishes - crown molding, wood paneling & custom built-ins, recessed lighting, updated plumbing/electrical, marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, frameless glass showers & hardwood floors throughout. Formal entry opens to graciously proportioned living room w/ample windows allowing for abundant natural light & creating lovely sun-drenched spaces. Spacious formal dining room flows seamlessly into open-style cooks kitchen equipped w/a 6-burner range, large island, ample counter space & cabinet storage, family room area & built-in breakfast/dining nook. Double doors open to lushly landscaped grassy backyard with dining patio and cozy firepit area, excellent for indoor-outdoor entertaining. Three bedrooms downstairs with additional room that can be used as a den, office or sixth bedroom. Upstairs features two large bedrooms & bath. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 18TH Street have any available units?
256 18TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 256 18TH Street have?
Some of 256 18TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 18TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
256 18TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 18TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 256 18TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 256 18TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 256 18TH Street offers parking.
Does 256 18TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 256 18TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 18TH Street have a pool?
No, 256 18TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 256 18TH Street have accessible units?
No, 256 18TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 256 18TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 18TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 256 18TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 256 18TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles