All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 2519 Kansas Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2519 Kansas Ave
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

2519 Kansas Ave

2519 Kansas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2519 Kansas Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available now a 2BED + 2.5 BATH Townhouse in Santa Monica near Pico Blvd/ Stewart Street. Freshly painted with Dishwasher, Stove, Fridge and Central A/C. First level: Dining/ Kitchen area, great size living room with a half bath. There is also a small balcony accessible through the living room. In the upper level : Washer and dryer, two full bedroom and full baths. Great location within 5 minutes from SMC and 10 min from Santa Monica Pear. 5 min drive to Trader Joe's and The Upper West Restaurant. Great location near public transportation. Call, email or txt to make an appointment to view the Condo.

LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2447907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 Kansas Ave have any available units?
2519 Kansas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2519 Kansas Ave have?
Some of 2519 Kansas Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 Kansas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2519 Kansas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 Kansas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2519 Kansas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2519 Kansas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2519 Kansas Ave offers parking.
Does 2519 Kansas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2519 Kansas Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 Kansas Ave have a pool?
No, 2519 Kansas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2519 Kansas Ave have accessible units?
No, 2519 Kansas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 Kansas Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2519 Kansas Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2519 Kansas Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2519 Kansas Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles