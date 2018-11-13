2519 Kansas Ave

Amenities

Available now a 2BED + 2.5 BATH Townhouse in Santa Monica near Pico Blvd/ Stewart Street. Freshly painted with Dishwasher, Stove, Fridge and Central A/C. First level: Dining/ Kitchen area, great size living room with a half bath. There is also a small balcony accessible through the living room. In the upper level : Washer and dryer, two full bedroom and full baths. Great location within 5 minutes from SMC and 10 min from Santa Monica Pear. 5 min drive to Trader Joe's and The Upper West Restaurant. Great location near public transportation. Call, email or txt to make an appointment to view the Condo.



LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2447907)